Wawa Launches “SchwarberFest,” a HoagieFest® Spinoff with $5 Shortis® and $6 Classics for Rewards Members

WAWA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa today is stoked to announce the launch of “SchwarberFest,” a limited-time promotion of $5 Shortis® and $6 Classics available to customers who order and pay in the Wawa App through the post-season.

In June and July when Philadelphia fans were watching Kyle Schwarber kiss over 20 home runs goodbye on his way to being one of the best power hitters in the baseball, at Wawa, we were celebrating our annual HoagieFest® campaign, a 13-year tradition of discounting hoagies each summer. As Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, some fans and outlets on social media asked why Wawa couldn’t host a special return of the Hoagiefest promotion in honor of this performance and the team’s success. So, just as Kyle and the team are giving it their all to bring home a championship to Philadelphia, Wawa is thrilled to introduce “SchwarberFest” and hopes fans keep dancing on their own couches and in the ballpark this week!

In honor of the promotion and Philly’s recent success on the field, Wawa is also proud to make a $25,000 contribution to Philabundance to help relieve hunger in our local community.

“Philly is buzzing right now and we’ve all been talkin’ about Philly baseball at Wawa. When we saw the requests on social media for us to bring back a hoagie promotion to support our favorite leftfielder and his team any way we can, we knew we had to launch ‘SchwarberFest’ to honor Kyle and our hometown team,” said Alex Costabile, Chief Customer Officer. “Of course, we’re also thrilled to give back to the community and support hunger relief locally with a donation to our friends and community partners at Philabundance.

How to Take Advantage of “SchwarberFest” Savings

Wawa customers can take advantage of the limited-time hoagie savings by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and set up a payment option and place their mobile order. Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open the Wawa app, place and pay for their mobile order. Available for pick-up, curbside or delivery. SchwarberFest promotional pricing will be applied just before placing your order at checkout in the Wawa app.



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Snapchat at @wawa.



CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa188166-34f1-419b-8b46-5581808c976a