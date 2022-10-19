New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Email Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817958/?utm_source=GNW
Global Mobile Email Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Users by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Email estimated at 2.3 Billion Users in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Billion Users by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 678.7 Million Users, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR
The Mobile Email market in the U.S. is estimated at 678.7 Million Users in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 489.4 Million Users by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Mobile Email Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Users by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
