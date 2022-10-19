New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Email Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817958/?utm_source=GNW

Global Mobile Email Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Users by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Email estimated at 2.3 Billion Users in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Billion Users by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 678.7 Million Users, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR



The Mobile Email market in the U.S. is estimated at 678.7 Million Users in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 489.4 Million Users by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Email - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Users for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Email by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Mobile Email Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Users for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Users for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Email by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Email Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Email by Segment - Mobile Email - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Users for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

