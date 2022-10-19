New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clean Energy Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817952/?utm_source=GNW

Global Clean Energy Technologies Market to Reach $453.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clean Energy Technologies estimated at US$312.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$453.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wind, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$170.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $92 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Clean Energy Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$92 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Hydropower Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Hydropower segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured) -

General Electric Company

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Goldwind)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Clean Energy Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clean

Energy Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy Technologies

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydropower by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hydropower by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clean

Coal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Clean Coal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wind by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Solar by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Clean Energy Technologies Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clean

Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar, Hydropower,

Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy Technologies

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind,

Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: France 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clean

Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar, Hydropower,

Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 33: UK 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy Technologies

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind,

Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Clean Energy Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clean Energy Technologies by Technology - Wind, Solar,

Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Clean Energy

Technologies by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wind, Solar, Hydropower, Clean Coal and Other

Technologies for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

