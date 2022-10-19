EzFill Holdings to Present at ThinkEquity Investor Conference on October 26, 2022

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, today announced that Mike McConnell, EzFill’s CEO, will attend and present at the ThinkEquity investor conference taking place at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



The event is a leading small cap investor conference, showcasing more than 70 small cap companies. Mr. McConnell is scheduled to present on October 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET, and Company management will be available for 1-1 meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending should contact the conference coordinator. The presentation management will use will be available under the Investors tab of the EzFill website at www.ezfl.com.

About EzFill

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

