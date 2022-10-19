Kaspersky launches new VPN to amplify speed and convenience

Woburn, MA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kaspersky unveiled a new version of Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, which introduces a dramatic 200% boost in VPN tunnel performance, compared to 2020. A split tunneling feature grants users the ability to prioritize secure connection traffic for certain services, while a VPN-for-routers capability automatically re-routes any connected device at home.

Global VPN usage is on the rise, with the market set to reach a colossal $77.1 billion by 2026. This comes as no surprise, since installing a VPN provides a quick and easy way to improve security and prevent data from falling into the wrong hands. It does this by routing data through an encrypted tunnel, which hides the IP address and makes it look as though the connection has come from elsewhere.

Alongside the performance increase, the updated Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection’s split tunnelling feature allows users to select exactly what traffic goes through the VPN. This will help to achieve better performance, letting the user prioritize high-bandwidth traffic, focus on data in sensitive apps and disable the VPN for other apps that might be reliant on location data.

The geography of servers within Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection has also been greatly increased, now offering 86 locations across 68 regions. This lets users access a wider range of content on the biggest global streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. An intuitive new function of the VPN helps customers to pick the best location for a particular task by recommending the one that provides the best performance level for either streaming or torrenting.

Additionally, the VPN for routers now allows all devices connected to home Wi-Fi to run through the VPN automatically, without having to setup each one individually. This feature is particularly useful for smart TVs, smart locks, and other smart home gadgets, on which a user cannot install a VPN directly, therefore providing uninterrupted privacy and security to these devices.

“As people continue to work from home and spend more time online, an increased importance is placed on keeping their data private as well as securing connected home devices,” said Marina Titova, vice president, consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. “To support consumers with their needs, we’ve invested a lot into improvement of our Kaspersky VPN. As a result, consumers can experience boosted VPN tunnel performance, with a 200% increase compared to 2020. The VPN also sees new features and better UX to ensure speed, privacy and high performance across all home devices.”

The new Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is available now. To find out more about the product, visit this page.

