New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Cameras Industry"

Global Web Cameras Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Cameras estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.3% over the period 2020-2027. USB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Web Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Canon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Huizhou New Origin Software Co., Ltd. (10Moons)

Ingersoll Rand - Nexia

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corporation

Razer, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi (Mi Global)





