Lava for Good’s ‘Bone Valley’ Podcast Moves Deeper into Lakeland, FL Wrongful Conviction Case

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, award-winning multimedia platform Lava for Good releases the latest episode of Bone Valley, the true crime series that has been climbing the podcast charts. Hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King, the 9-part series chronicles the chilling wrongful conviction case of of Leo Schofield.

Much like Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit Serial podcast, Schofield has spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Schofield’s case (and the Bone Valley podcast) were featured in the season premiere of ABC’s 20/20.

In this week’s episode, King continues with Schofield’s story as attorneys and detectives talk with a former girlfriend of Jeremy Scott and uncover her tale of hearing a spontaneous and stunning murder confession from him. King and researcher Kelsey Decker investigate this lead. Meanwhile, due to new fingerprint evidence, Schofield is granted an evidentiary hearing that brings him face-to-face with the man he is convinced murdered his wife.



