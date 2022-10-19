New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Oxygen Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817879/?utm_source=GNW
Global Medical Oxygen Systems Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Oxygen Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxygen Concentrators segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Medical Oxygen Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Liquid Oxygen Systems Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Liquid Oxygen Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$785.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$950.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$754.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Atlas Copco AB
Cryofab Inc.
GF Health Products, Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Keen Compressed Gas Co.
Medtronic, Inc.
Philips Respironics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Medical Oxygen Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compressed Oxygen Cylinders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Compressed Oxygen Cylinders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen Concentrators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Oxygen Concentrators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen Concentrators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Oxygen Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Oxygen Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Oxygen Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Medical Oxygen Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid
Oxygen Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and
Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen
Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical
Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen
Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid
Oxygen Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers,
Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and
Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Oxygen Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen
Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid
Oxygen Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers,
Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and
Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators
and Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid
Oxygen Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care
Settings and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and
Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Medical Oxygen Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by Product - Compressed Oxygen
Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Medical Oxygen Systems by
Product - Compressed Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and
Liquid Oxygen Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Oxygen Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compressed
Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators and Liquid Oxygen
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Oxygen Systems by End-Use - Hospitals & Emergency
Medical Centers, Home Care Settings and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Oxygen Systems Industry"