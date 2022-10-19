Chip Industry Veteran Dan Harper Appointed Boréas VP of Sales

BROMONT, Québec, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boréas Technologies, the semiconductor company commercializing piezo integrated circuits, today announced the appointment of 30-year semiconductor industry veteran Dan Harper as vice president of sales.

Harper joins Boréas from Telink Semiconductor, in San Jose, Calif., where he led a sales team that grew the company’s business by 85% and secured design-ins worth more than $100 million in lifetime revenue in just two years from customers such as Amazon, Google and Logitech, across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to Telink, Harper—and the teams under his leadership—drove more than $1 billion in revenue for some of the most recognizable names in the semiconductor business, including Knowles, Dialog Semiconductor (now part of Renesas) and Texas Instruments.

“Throughout his extensive career, Dan has successfully built sales relationships with C-level executives at many of the world’s most influential tech companies,” said Simon Chaput, founder and chief executive, Boréas Technologies. “From his keen understanding of market segments as varied as consumer, mobile, and automotive, to his well-honed multicultural leadership skills, Dan has proven his results-oriented approach time and time again. He is the perfect industry professional to help boost Boréas beyond startup-phase to our next level of growth.”

According to Harper, Boréas is uniquely positioned to succeed in piezo semiconductors. “There are a number of reasons why Boréas is a brilliant industry partner,” he said. “These include field-tested technology supported by strong IP, an incomparable awareness of end-user markets, and a keen understanding of the needs of OEMs supplying those markets. Boréas’ established supply chain—which can deliver millions of piezo driver ICs to meet high-volume demand—is also hugely advantageous to our partners.”

A U.K. native and a fluent French speaker, Harper earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Leicester and a master’s in business administration from Warwick Business School. He is based in San Jose, Calif.

About Boréas Technologies

Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100 , Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company’s ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/756f3f97-39f6-498f-967f-aea18226ed1e