Brewing Enzymes Market Size Worth $585 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Brewing Enzymes Market was worth USD 292 Million in 2020 and is expected to be worth USD 585 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2028. The report gives an in-depth look at the top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.



What is Brewing Enzymes? How Big is Brewing Enzymes Market Size?

Market Synopsis

Brewing Enzymes have been widely used in beer production these days, whether for turning non-fermentable sugar into a sugar which is fermentable, or gluten reduction. These enzymes also help in reducing viscosity, extend the shelf-life of a beer, and even support yeast during the fermentation process.

List of Prominent Players in the Brewing Enzymes Market:

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

A Group Soufflet company

CBS Brewing

Megazyme Ltd

Novozymes AS

Caldic BV



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Demand for Beer and Alcoholic Beverages

Most of the nations has witnessed rapid improvement and urbanization. This has led to a rise in the overall disposable income of the citizens. Additionally, this has made way for switch in preferences of consumer, particularly among young and aspirational drinkers in the emerging nations such as Europe and Asia Pacific, toward modern beer from the traditional rum and beer. Furthermore, beer is a hugely consumed, traded, and produced alcohol across the globe due to which youth is attracted towards it. Moreover, the population is inclining gradually towards moderated, premium, and sophisticated beverages, due to continuous innovation taste, packaging, flavors, and others. There is substantial growth in the number of breweries. As number of consumers who are alcohol consuming is increasing consistently and need for numerous flavors is also present in the mind-set of the consumer. Consumers are always looking for different flavors to explore in beers.

Opportunity: Beer Manufacturing Efficiency can be Increased by Enzymes

Wine and Beer manufacturers are looking for advanced solutions to increase productivity and meet safety standards so that the changes in the demand of consumer for wine and beer are met. Key wine and beer manufacturers are mostly focussing on growing the level of efficiency to increase their level of production of beer produced.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific market for brewing enzymes held a significant share and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR. The nations contributing substantially toward the growth of the market include China, Vietnam, and New Zealand. Asia Pacific is heterogeneous, with diversity in the level of income, technology, leading to improved scope for future outlook. These determinants influence the use of enzymes in brewing in the wine and beer segment. In Europe, owing to the rise in the production of flavored beers, wine, and gluten-free beers. Furthermore, the rise in domestic consumption of luxury products with better quality and taste also drives the production of wine and beers in Europe. Growth in the craft beer market acts as a major driver for the growth in this market. The rise in the number of craft breweries, increase in popularity of such beers among people, rising awareness about health benefits of consumption of beer, and rise in disposable income, particularly in Western European nations, have facilitated the growth of the market in the region.

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The amylase segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR exceeding 7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing cost-effectiveness, and reduced time and ease to optimize the process involving amylase.

The beer segment held a market share of around 30% in 2020. Beer is a beverage fermented from grain mash which is made from barley or a blend of several grains thereby having high demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 9.21% from 2021 to 2028. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for brewing enzymes market in developing economies such as China and India.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Brewing Enzymes Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Scope of the Report:

