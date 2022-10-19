Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market to Reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027

Raipur, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Air cooled Heat Exchangers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Air-cooled Heat Exchangers Market is driven by a host of factors. Some of them are mentioned below –

The resumption of major industries such as petrochemical & chemical, power generation, oil & gas, and HVAC.

Increasing investment by major economies in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Stratview Research has segmented the Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

End-Use Industry Type - Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, HVAC & Refrigeration, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Marine & Shipbuilding, and Others.

- Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, HVAC & Refrigeration, Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Marine & Shipbuilding, and Others. Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.





Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers Market Insights

Market Trends by End-User Type

Petrochemical & chemical, and power generation are estimated to be the dominant end-use industries during the forecast period. HVAC & refrigeration, as well as the oil & gas industries, are expected to create significant opportunities over the next five years.

Air-cooled heat exchangers have several advantages, such as no water requirement, high heat transfer coefficient, smaller footprint, lower maintenance costs than water-cooled systems, and suitability for high temperature and high-pressure applications, which drive their demand in the petrochemical & chemical and power generation segments.

Market Trends by Region-Wise

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest air-cooled heat exchangers market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments.

Rapid industrialization and rising investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have all contributed to the overall growth of the heat exchangers market and, eventually, the region's air-cooled heat exchangers market. Europe and North America are also expected to generate significant opportunities over the next five years.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Alfa Laval AB

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

SPX Flow, Inc.

API Heat Transfer

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc.

Boldrocchi

Therofin

Shandong Lanxiang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

