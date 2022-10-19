2022 AI Infrastructure Market Research Report: Offering (Hardware, Server Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference) - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Market by Offering (Hardware, Server Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-premises, Hybrid, Cloud), End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2022 to USD 96.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.5%

Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms, increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasingly large and complex datasets, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and increasing adoption of AI due to COVID-19 are driving the market for AI infrastructure.

The improving computing power and declining hardware cost, expanding AI applications in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism, and evolving applications of industrial IoT and automation technologies are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of AI hardware experts and a skilled workforce can be a major restraint for the AI infrastructure market.

Cloud deployment segment to account for the highest growth rate in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period

Cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Cloud deployment mode provides benefits such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirements.

US to account for the largest share of AI infrastructure market in North America during the forecast period

The US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position as the largest during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. It is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology.

In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., MetaMind Inc., Tute Genomics, and Amazon.com, Inc., is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Published July 2022 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $ 28.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $ 96.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning in High-Performance Computing Data Centers Expected to Drive Market

AI Infrastructure Market for Processor to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

AI Infrastructure Market for Cloud to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Cloud Service Providers to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

AI Infrastructure Market in China to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Data Traffic and Need for High Computing Power

Growing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform

Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset

Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

Increasing Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

Growing Adoption of AI due to COVID-19

Restraints

Lack of AI Hardware Experts and Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

Surging Demand for Fpga-Based Accelerators

Rising Need for Co-Processors due to Slowdown of Moore's Law

Growing Potential of AI -Based Tools for Elderly Care

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Availability of Limited Structured Data to Train and Develop Efficient AI Systems

Technology Analysis

Comparison of AI Chip Type

Cloud Gpu

Case Study Analysis

Kia Motors America Relies on Advanced Analytics and AI Solutions from Sas to Improve Products and Services

Vulcan AI Uses AI Vision and Deep Learning to Create Safer Workplace

Ortobom Boosts Agility, Serves Customers Faster with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Brazilian Bank Bradesco Giving Personal Attention to 65 Million Customers with Watson

Accenture, Along with Microsoft, Worked for Government of India to Develop AI Tool for Pandemic

Regulatory Landscape

Export-Import Regulations

Restriction on Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)

Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

Company Profiles



Key Players

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Other Players

Graphcore

Sk Hynix Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Arm Limited

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

Mips

Toshiba Corporation

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Imagination Technologies

Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Sensetime Group Inc.

