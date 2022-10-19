Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor to Present at Invest Ottawa AccelerateOTT Event

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and co-founder of revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum
   
WHAT: Will speak at Ottawa’s premier entrepreneurship event, AccelerateOTT 2022
   
WHEN: The event will be held on Thursday, November 3. MacGregor will participate in the ScaleUp panel, which will be held from 12:45 – 1:25 p.m.
   
WHERE: AccelerateOTT is a hybrid event. While in-person tickets are sold out, complimentary registration is open for the virtual delivery of the conference. Details can be accessed here.

DETAILS:

Joining other women founders and funders, MacGregor will participate in the panel discussion titled “Secrets to ScaleUp Success.” A popular thought-leader on entrepreneurial, HR technology and workforce topics, MacGregor’s company has been lauded for developing a Top HR Product of the Year. Plum has also recently won the 2022 HR Tech Award for Talent Management, the Nucleus Research 2022 ROI Award and a Globee for innovation.

About Plum
Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum is talent realized. Universally designed, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. With unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

