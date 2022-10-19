$7+ Billion Graph Database Market Size to Grow at 22+% CAGR by 2028 - The Insight Partners

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Graph Database Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Customer Analytics, Recommendation Engines, Supply Chain Management, Operations Management and Asset Management, Knowledge Management, Scientific Data Management, Others); Type (Property Graph, Resource Description Framework); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Manufcaturing, Others) and Geography," the global graph database market size is expected to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2021 to USD 7.22 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2028.





Global Graph Database Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.85 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 7.22 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment Type, Application, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Graph Database Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006565/







Global Graph Database Market: Competitive Landscape

Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Callidus Software Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; MarkLogic Corporation; Neo4j, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; OpenLink Software; Teradata Corporation; and TIBCO Software Inc. are among the key graph database market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the global graph database market and its ecosystem.

With the widespread adoption of graph database solutions and services, some vendors of legacy database technologies are attempting to layer graph database schemas on top of their relational database designs. In practice, the method can restrict and compromise the performance of the queries launched against the database, even though the approach may reduce costs in theory. A graph database is changing conventional brick-and-mortar businesses into digital business powerhouses regarding digital business initiatives.





With nodes, edges, and features to represent and store data, graph database uses graph structures for semantic queries. Graph databases are used in various industry verticals, such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom, and Logistics. Risk management, fraud detection, customer analytics, recommendation engines, supply chain management, operations management, asset management, knowledge management, and scientific data management are a few applications of graph databases.

Many companies face issues placing a large amount of connected data in a database that is not optimized for any desired use. Graph database performs significantly better than conventional relational databases when matching historical and session data by uniquely querying past customer purchases during an online visit. Graphs database provides lower latency. Millions of related records can be traversed within a constant response time regardless of database size because of the nodes and links ‘point’ to one another. To achieve low latency and high throughput, queries are split into sub-queries that run concurrently.

The global graph database market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application, type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the graph database market is segmented into software and services. By deployment type, the graph database market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Based on application, the global graph database market is segmented into risk management and fraud detection, customer analytics, recommendation engines, supply chain management, operations and asset management, knowledge management, scientific data management, and others. Based on type, the graph database market is segmented into property graph and resource description framework. Based on industry vertical, the graph database market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and others.

In the healthcare & life sciences industry, graph database software is essential for recording patients’ information and disseminating it to numerous patients or healthcare providers. Startups in the healthcare industry are using graph database technology to meet customers' unmet needs. For instance, Zephyr Health, a health-focused startup, is leveraging graph database technology as a key part of its service offerings. Zephyr Health uses Neo4j to enable its cloud-based Zephyr analytics platform, providing graph analytics across a diversity of healthcare data. Additionally, healthcare institutions and organizations are utilizing graph database tools to boost operational efficiency and safety, cut costs, and enhance patient care quality, fueling the demand for graph database solutions in the healthcare industry. Further, healthcare organizations utilize the connections within their existing data, such as information about patient treatments or connected genomes, by using graph database technology, which is advantageous for the global graph database market.





