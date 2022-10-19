F&B and Pharma verticals are set to sweep the Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market, reaching US$ 1.47 Bn at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period 2022-30 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global time temperature indicator labels market stands at US$ 862.7 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.47 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2030.



Time temperature indicator comes across as one of the smart devices collecting real-time data pertaining to both – time and temperature. Enzymatic, micro-biological, chemical, and physical reactions result in food products getting perished before time. The major functionality of time temperature indicators, as the name suggests, is to diagnose degradation of products by notifying through alerts. Health risks could thus be reduced with availability of real-time information.

It is a known fact that pharmaceutical products need utmost attention when it comes to storing. Also, they need to be kept away from excessive sunlight. This asks for smart pharmaceutical packaging, which not only implies rendering information of verifying and tracking contents of products, but also tracking the temperature level being maintained all through the product’s value chain. These factors are expected to take the time temperature indicator labels market to a ‘high’ in the forecast period.

Technological advancements are driving the demand for active kinds of packaging as compared to that of passive kinds. These days, time temperature indicator labels are providing shippers abreast with temperature sensors, which indicate if container was opened at the time of transportation. Thermochromic labels are the other category in good demand. They actually change color for providing visual verification that the shippers are in the position to pack. Along these lines, Sofrigam’s Elite cooling box and Pelican’s reusable shipper has these sensors incorporated.

Data loggers with USB connection points and temperature sensors are proving to be cost-effective. They affix to packaging effortlessly, and track the temperature conditions do provide complete summary of temperature and time data. Online shopping has witness growth manifold since 2020. This factor is also likely to help the market expedite in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that various packaging/logistics companies are coming up with renting container option can’t be ignored. Future Market Insights has enlisted these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market’.

Key Takeaways from Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market

Europe holds the largest market share due to strict regulations with regards to safety and quality of food in the EU. North America stands second on the similar grounds.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the fastest pace in time temperature indicator labels market. This could be reasoned with an increasing influx of e-Commerce, retail stores, and super markets in countries like India and China. The demand for intelligent packaging, cold storage, and temperature monitoring technology is increasing continuously since then.

“CTTI (critical time temperature indicators) and color (only) based time temperature indicators are gaining popularity, which is expected to accelerate the time temperature indicator labels market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

November 2020 witnessed Timestrip tabling novel time temperature indicator labels to extend support for applications for frozen Covid-19 vaccine packaging. The major objective was that of identifying vaccines at the risk of temperature breeches.

Bizerba SE & Co. KG partnered with Fresh & Easy (Torrance, California) for utilizing Fresh Meter time temperature indicator for seafood products of the former.

Open Life Packaging Ltd. collaborated with Dynamic Input for developing Oli-Tec (Open Life Indicator Technology) time temperature indicator (TTI) system. It triggers fail-safe mechanism in case of internal failure.



Key Segments Covered in Time Temperature Indicator Labels Industry Research

Product Type:

Color (Only) Based Irreversible Reversible

Barcode Based

Label Information:

Critical Temperature Indicators (CTI)

Critical Time Temperature Indicators (CTTI)

Time Temperature Indicators (TTI)



Technology:

Microbiological

Diffusion

Polymer Based

Photochemical

Enzymatic

Others

End-use:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Fertilizers

Others

