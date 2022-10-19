Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.



According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 390th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on October 18, 2022, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 3.14 percent yield. Future quarterly declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco’s Board of Directors.