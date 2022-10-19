Caustic Soda Market is estimated to be US$ 68.64 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caustic Soda Market accounted for US$ 48.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 68.64 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6%. Caustic soda is used in many industries such as petroleum products, chemical and paper, pulp industry and bleach production and due to its corrosive and reactive nature it is also used in the preparation of various chemical products, it is also used in detergent production, textile as well as pharmaceutical industry. Caustic soda is sodium hydroxide, a white solid ionic compound, highly soluble in water, sparingly soluble in alcohol and insoluble in ether and non-polar solvents. Increasing consumption and scarcity of fresh water and stringent regulations to control pollution in seas, lakes, ponds, rivers and oceans are strengthening the market growth. Caustic soda is an important building block for important products such as plastics, pharmaceuticals, and additives for water treatment. Caustic soda acts as a strong alkali compound and readily reacts with many materials containing aluminum and zinc. Caustic soda is alkali lye, the common name for sodium hydroxide, and is so named because of the corrosive nature of this salt on animal and plant tissues. Increase in innovation and development in the manufacturing process of caustic soda is expected to provide growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report “Caustic Soda Market, By Type (Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes), By Product (Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle), By Application (Organic, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganic, Paper & Pulp, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030“

Key Highlights:

In October 2022, Irish Water Cork is to be grilled about the quality of the city's drinking water. It says the processes it uses are used worldwide for water treatment and insists the corks' water is safe to drink. But consumers are advised not to drink colored water.

In January 2021, Etsu Chemical co. Announced plans to increase caustic soda production capacity by 390,000 m.t. / year. The construction of the project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2023.

Analyst View:

Caustic soda is used as a cleansing agent and in the manufacture of washing soda, caustic soda is also known as sodium hydroxide and this sodium hydroxide is sometimes used in chemical laboratories, caustic soda is used in the manufacture of soap, paper and other chemicals. Caustic Soda Market Innovation is Growing Worldwide, Technological developments have made products more efficient to wear and use. Increasing use of caustic soda in industries such as water treatment, metal processing, mining, glass manufacturing is driving the caustic soda market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Caustic Soda Market, By Type (Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes), By Product (Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle), By Application (Organic, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganic, Paper & Pulp, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Caustic Soda Market accounted for US$ 48.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 68.64 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6%. The Caustic Soda Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Other Production Processes.

Based on Product, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, and Caustic Soda Particle.

Based on Application, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Organic, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganic, Paper & Pulp, Others.

By Region, the Caustic Soda Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Caustic Soda Market:

The prominent players operating in the Caustic Soda Market includes FMC Corporation, Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation, PPG Industries, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Covestro AG, Shine-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and Andhra Sugars.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Caustic Soda Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Membrane Cell Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diaphragm Cell Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Production Processes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Caustic Soda Market, By Product, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Liquid Caustic Soda Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Solid Caustic Soda Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Caustic Soda Flake Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Caustic Soda Particle Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Caustic Soda Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Organic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Alumina Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Soaps Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Water Treatment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Food Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Inorganic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Paper & Pulp Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



