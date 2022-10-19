Nancy Pearson Joins Corcentric as Chief Marketing Officer

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today that Nancy Pearson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Pearson joins the Executive Leadership Team and reports to the President and Chief Operating Officer, Matt Clark.



Pearson has extensive experience driving growth and transformation in enterprise software at IBM and with private equity backed SaaS start-ups. She will be responsible for leading the strategy, development, and execution of all global marketing initiatives to generate revenue and increase brand recognition for Corcentric.

“Corcentric is in a league of its own in helping CFOs and their teams transition their back office with digital technology enhanced processes,” said Matt Clark, Corcentric’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we strategically expand our business and offerings in the market, we're thrilled to bring Nancy on as our CMO. Her success building brands, high performance teams, and transforming marketing to accelerate growth will enable us to deliver unmatched solutions and services to our clients that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid."

Pearson has been an industry-recognized global marketing executive in software technology for more than 25 years. She has a proven track record for developing high growth strategies that transform and scale enterprise and new business opportunities, as well as for evolving marketing teams to have a more strategic influence on the business.

Pearson has held CMO roles at Openlink Financial, Eka Software, and ION Group. Prior to these positions, she held several leadership roles at IBM where she helped scale multiple Software Group businesses ranging in revenue from $3 billion to $6 billion and was a founding member of the team responsible for creating IBM Cloud and for introducing Watson Artificial Intelligence to clients. She is an expert and industry speaker on cloud computing, cognitive business, and digital disruption, and has been recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Cloud.

Corcentric is a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

