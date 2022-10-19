Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Continues to Explore New Frontier in Canada

Dallas, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Texas heat wave is coming to The Great White North as Dickey’s Barbecue Pit smokes its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ across the border in Canada. Following the early success of its first Canadian opening in Edmonton last August, the world’s largest barbecue concept has even bigger expansion plans in the near future.

As the brand focuses on aligning with the best local ownership partners, Dickey’s franchise anticipates a total of 25 grand openings between Calgary and Edmonton. However, it doesn’t stop in Alberta. Dickey’s is also setting its sights on Ontario with plans to open its first restaurant in Toronto this December, followed by another in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as an Ottawa location in 2023.

No need to travel down south for the best BBQ from Texas, we’re bringing the ‘cue to you! Plans are also underway for an opening in Quebec in March of 2023 as Dickey’s looks to bring a taste of Texas to its friends up north.

“Texas and Canada are different in many ways, but we can all agree on our shared love of barbecue,” said Dickey’s Executive VP of International Development and Support Jim Perkins. “Just like The Lone Star State, Canada has an abundance of oil and cattle, but most importantly an entrepreneurial spirit, which is a big reason why we’re excited about working with local franchisees to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to this beautiful and vibrant country.”

With this latest announcement, Dickey’s continues to strengthen its international presence as the world’s largest barbecue brand and franchise with over 550 locations worldwide. With locations in Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, Dickey’s has entrenched itself as the most successful barbecue concept in the restaurant industry.

Fans can order Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s App, or by calling their local BBQ joint.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment