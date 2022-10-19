High Camp Flasks Introduces Innovative New Pocket Flask

San Rafael, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Camp Flasks today unveiled the newest iteration of their patented Magnetic Flasks technology, the 6.0 fl. Oz. High Camp Torch™ Flask. This innovative new flask takes aim at the lack-luster drinking experience currently being delivered by the slew of traditional hip flask manufacturers. The Torch™ Flask promises to deliver a “top-shelf” drinking experience from the convenience of your pocket.

Known for their stunning high-volume Firelight Flask series, High Camp Flasks continues to deliver both “bar-top” aesthetics and unmatched consideration for user experience. The High Camp Torch™ Flask looks too damn good to stash away in a gear bin and it's far more versatile than anything currently available on the market.

So how is the Torch™ Flask different?

High Camp addresses the myriad of shortcomings from traditional hip flasks - a design that hasn’t evolved much prohibition. The first issue the new Torch™ Flask solves is that hip flasks often use cheap, generic hunks of low-grade stainless steel that can ruin the integrity (taste) of your whiskey. While it’s true that inferior stainless steel is not suitable for storing spirits, the fact is that the 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel (used in the Torch Flask) is a commonly used material throughout the distillation process and is well suited to preserve the integrity of your spirits for the long haul without leaving any funky after taste.

Next up, High Camp solves for the cumbersome nature of filling up and cleaning out hip flasks with such small mouth openings. The Funnel-Free design allows you to unscrew the wide-bottom cap of the flask to easily add your preferred spirit (and ice cubes) and easily clean the inside of the flask so it’s clean and mold/gunk-free.

Finally, once a standard hip flask is filled, inserted into your pocket, and transported to its destination, you find a 98.6 degree (hot) spirit and a drinking experience akin to an overhead “shake-weight” workout!

The High Camp Torch™ Flask is double-wall insulated to temperature protect your spirits, it's made of electropolished 18/8 kitchen grade stainless steel to protect your whiskey for months-on-end, and it includes a magnetically attached 3 fl. oz. “sipping shot glass” to replicate your bar-top drinking experience wherever you choose to take it. Lastly, it features a removable bottom cap spanning the entire width of the flask for easy filling and cleaning. Fun fact, the removable bottom also allows you to add ice cubes to your flask, along with a chilled cocktail, providing you with a “pock-tail” wherever you choose to go. The tumbler itself is also double-wall insulated, so the entire flask itself is also suitable for keeping hot beverages hot. When Sober-October or Dry-January roll around, it's a perfect espresso flask that fits 2x double-shots for your early morning bike rides.

The High Camp Torch™ Flask is available starting today from High Camp’s website along with a selection of key retail partners. It comes in 4 colors: Copper, Gunmetal, Stainless & British Racing Green and retails for $99. You can also personalize the flask with custom engravable logos or text of your choice for an customization fee.

High Camp Flasks is headquartered in San Rafael, CA. Their best selling Firelight Flasks and Highball Shakers series have been featured by some of the biggest tastemakers in media including Esquire, Men’s Journal, Outside Magazine, USA Today, Sunset and Vogue. For more info on High Camp Flasks, visit: highcampflasks.com.

Product Specifications:

Torch™ Flask

6oz Magnetic Pocket Flask

3oz Sipping Shot Glass

Specs

• Flask 6oz/180ml | Shot Glass 3oz/90ml

• 100% stainless steel

• Removable bottom cap for funnel-free

fill-up & easy cleaning

• Shot Glass magnetically attaches to the Flask

• Double-wall insulated

• BPA, phthalate and plastic-free

• Electrogloss (™) Clean Technology preserves the integrity of your spirits

Product Description

Delivering top-shelf drinking in a pocket-sized package, our Torch™ Flask features an innovative, funnel-free design and an integrated magnetically attached shot glass. Unlike other pocket flasks, you can even add ice. Fill it up by unscrewing the wide bottom-cap of the flask, then pour yourself a drink in our sake-glass-inspired shooter.

Firsts:

First Pocket flask with magnetic shot glass

First pocket flask you can add ice to

First “pock-tail” flask

About:

High Camp Flasks is the bridge between the craft beverage market and the outdoors, providing a solution to transporting your favorite spirits to any outdoor environment. Their mission at High Camp Flasks is to craft a drinking experience worthy of your adventure.

