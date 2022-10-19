Elev8 New Media Wins Two Media Relations Awards at the 58th Annual Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Los Angeles Award Ceremony

Elev8 was recognized for its earned media campaign work with technology companies Vuzix and Arcimoto, respectively, taking home an Award of Excellence in Media Relations and the 2022 Media Relations: Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, earned the following two Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) LA awards:

2022 PRSA Award of Excellence in Media Relations for its work with Vuzix at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). 2022 PRSA LA PRism award in Media Relations for Travel, Tourism and Hospitality for its campaign that amplified the opening of Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle “FUV” rental facilities in key markets.

“The Elev8 team is thrilled to be recognized for its ability to continuously bridge the gap between the media and our client companies,” commented Mrs. Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “Our strong relationships with both the media and our clients allow us to build company narratives worth communicating. Our clients are at the forefront of innovation and we are grateful for the trust they put in our agency. These awards have overwhelmed our team with gratitude and joy, especially being among top agency talent in our field. We look forward to the remainder of Q4 and kicking off 2023 with plans to return next year.”

"The Elev8 team always brings a fresh and thoughtful approach to media relations at Vuzix. We are proud of our work together and congratulate them on their continued success," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

The PRism Awards celebrate the best in strategic public relations and communications programs and tactical execution by PR professionals in the Los Angeles area. This year's PRism Awards occurred at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California, conferring over 50 strategic campaigns and tactics awards across various categories.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique PR firm and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for its clients by maintaining valuable relationships with journalists, editors, analysts, and outlets.

The team elevates media visibility through digital and social marketing and consistently develops, implements, manages and monitors client coverage across various platforms. Securing media coverage and exposure is more than just talking to reporters and on-air time - it’s about creating lasting relationships that will generate ongoing engagement and excitement. We help clients garner meaningful connections in the industry across TV, social, print, and digital media. We don’t settle for just raising the bar, we elevate it.