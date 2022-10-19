Medical Practice Management Software Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 13.85 Billion by 2029, Size, Shares, Demand, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database, titled “ Medical Practice Management Software Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The Medical Practice Management Software Market research report is a useful manual that guides readers to strategize their moves in the Medical Practice Management Software market. It is basically very important to visualize and comprehend the market thoroughly before entering it. It requires time and energy, but this market research report is a solution to this problem. The report portrays the practicality of any new product or service through research driven truly with potential customers. It empowers an association to locate the target market and customers’ views regarding the need or eagerness for the product or service.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical practice management software market which was USD 6.80 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 13.85 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Medical practise management software (PMS) is a type of healthcare software that manages a medical practice's day-to-day activities, including veterinarians. Users can usually enter patient demographics, schedule appointments, keep track of insurance payors, execute billing duties, and generate reports using such software. Most PMS systems in the United States are built for small to medium-sized medical practises.

Medical practice management software includes systems for entering and tracking patients, scheduling and tracking patient appointments, sending insurance claims and patient statements as part of the collection process, processing insurance, patient, and third-party payments, and generating reports for the practice's administrative and clinical staff. Using a PMS typically entails maintaining vast sets of data up to date, such as lists of diagnoses and treatments, insurance company lists, referring physicians and providers.

Recent Development

In August 2020, WRS Health has released the Urology cloud , an electronic health record that allows Urologists to manage their practises and maximise their workflows efficiently and financially.

In November 2020, as part of the MextGen Ophthalmic Suite, NextGen Healthcare launched a dedicated optometric workflow in its fully integrated eye care platform to improve the overall quality of clinical eye care for patients while also optimising financial results for providers by combining practise and optical management for efficient charge capture.

Some of the major players operating in the Medical Practice Management Software market are:

AthenaHealth (U.S)

Aprima Medical Software (U.S)

CareCloud Inc. (U.S)

eClinicalWorks (U.S)

TotalMD (U.S)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S)

NXGN Management, LLC. (U.S)

ECLIPSE Foundation (Canada)

NexTech Systems LLC (U.S)

Cerner Corporation (U.S)

AdvancedMD Inc. (U.S)

CollaborateMD Inc. (U.S)

Henry Schein Inc. (U.S)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S)

Greenway Health LLC (U.S)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Practice Management Software market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical Practice Management Software Market

Opportunities

There are no big infrastructure expenses and the software expense is commensurate with a low subscription rate, cloud-based medical practise management is especially beneficial for small to medium-sized clinics. The software's scalability is greatly enhanced by its cloud-based distribution strategy (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It eliminates departmental silos of clinical information, simplifying and consolidating storage resources to minimise costs and improve workflow. The organization's storage and server power are hosted off-site. The cloud vendor provides all off-premise system support resources. To support the quality of patient care, the cloud infrastructure also provides true disaster recovery and business continuity solutions. As a result, cloud-based services are predicted to continue to be in high demand.

Market Dynamics: Medical Practice Management Software Market

Rising need for better healthcare facilities

The prevalence of advanced software, the rising need for better healthcare facilities and an integrated healthcare system, and the prevalence of funds from healthcare IT players for technological advancement are all expected to boost the growth of the medical practice management software market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. On the other hand, the growing adoption of IT-enabled healthcare solutions and a growing preference for patient-centered care would provide several chances for the medical practice management software market to expand throughout the forecast period.

Improved and more accurate invoicing procedures

Medical practise management systems are becoming more popular as they improve the ability to meet important regulatory requirements and ensure that the physician completes key regulatory data elements simply by receiving a notification alert, as well as reducing the time and resources required for manual data entry. These systems also offer improved and more accurate invoicing procedures and insurance details, as well as alerts for receiving advance beneficiary notice, which helps to reduce claim denials. As a result, using medical practise management software saves time and resources in the long term, propelling the market forward.

Cloud-based delivery aids healthcare providers in automating day-to-day medical tasks

Cloud-based software systems assist in the storage of data on external servers, making it available via the internet, as all that is required is a computer with an internet connection. In medical practice management, cloud-based delivery aids healthcare providers in automating day-to-day medical tasks. Cloud-based systems are less expensive to deploy than on-premises systems, and this software eliminates the need for in-house maintenance, which is likely to be the primary driver driving their rising popularity.

FAQ’s covered in the Report:

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

This report analyzed five years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Medical Practice Management Software market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Global Medical Practice Management Software Market

Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Industry Segmentation: Medical Practice Management Software Market

By Product Type

Stand-alone Practice Management Software

Integrated Practice Management Software

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-User

Pharmacies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Other End Users

Regional Analysis/Insights: Medical Practice Management Software Market

The countries covered in the medical practice management software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical practice management software market due to the adoption of advanced software along with rising number of government initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing awareness among the physicians and the growing number of technological advancements in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Medical Practice Management Software Market Regulations Market Overview Global Medical Practice Management Software Market, By Product Type Global Medical Practice Management Software Market, By Component Global Medical Practice Management Software Market, By Mode of Delivery Global Medical Practice Management Software Market, By End User Global Medical Practice Management Software Market, By Region Global Medical Practice Management Software Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

