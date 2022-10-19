Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market Size to grow USD 837.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8.0%

New York, United States, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report, published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market Size to grow from USD 188.9 billion in 2021 to USD 837.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market has been growing owing to the increasing applications of Injectable drugs. Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

All ailments, including cancer, infectious, blood, and cardiovascular diseases, can be treated with small molecule injectable medications. Despite the growth of biological drugs, this is the case. The treatment of patients frequently necessitates the use of injectable drugs made of tiny molecules. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that in 2016, sales of small-molecule medicines accounted for 84% of the overall revenue made by the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, nine of the top ten medications in terms of frequency of prescription and five of the top ten pharmaceuticals in terms of revenue both used short molecule APIs in their development. An intravenous medicine infusion can have a quick therapeutic impact since this method delivers the medication directly into circulation. Such quick administration is required to treat patients with small molecule medications effectively. This type of distribution is typically required in hospitals, either in the event of an emergency or if unanticipated difficulties arise. In certain conditions, patients cannot take their prescriptions by mouth; in these instances, the most efficient method of pharmaceutical delivery is by injection or infusion. In some cases, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) may be broken down in the digestive system, necessitating distribution via the parenteral route. In addition, injectable goods are made according to very stringent requirements of quality and sterility.

Global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Small Molecule Antibiotics, Analgesics, Chemotherapy, Antivirals, Anticoagulant, Skeletal Muscle Relaxants, Anticonvulsants, and Others), By Indication (Pain Management, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS Diseases, and Others), By Mode of Delivery (IV Set, Intravenous Injection, Infusion Pump, Intramuscular Injection and Subcutaneous Injection), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The small molecule antibiotics segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the drug class type, the small molecule injectable drugs market is categorized into small molecule antibiotics, analgesics, chemotherapy, antivirals, anticoagulant, skeletal muscle relaxants, anticonvulsants, and others. In 2021, the small molecule antibiotics segment dominated the market with the largest market. Antibiotic medications are widely used in the treatment of bacterial infections as well as the prevention of these infections. Small molecule antibiotics are the most important antibacterial agent for fighting bacterial infections. It is considered the most common type of antibacterial agent. They could eliminate germs entirely or only slow down their reproduction.

Intravenous injection segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the mode of delivery, the small molecule injectable drugs market is categorized into IV set, intravenous injection, infusion pump, intramuscular injection, and subcutaneous injection. In 2021, the intravenous injection segment dominated the market. Drugs and fluids are injected directly into the circulatory system through the intravenous route and swiftly disseminated throughout the body. This makes the intravenous route the quickest means to administer these substances throughout the body. This is the primary factor behind the expansion of the market.

North America is expected to be the largest market.

The Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The market for small molecule injectable drugs in the North American region has been expanding owing to the increasing rising R&D activities by several small and medium enterprises to develop medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. Due to the growing number of product approvals by regulatory bodies, the market for small molecule injectable pharmaceuticals in North America is anticipated to dominate throughout the projected period. Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030, owing to the increasing demand for several applications such as catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems, bulk medical tubing, and other special applications (smoke evacuation tubing and peristaltic pump tubing). In addition, the increase in healthcare accessibility and the rapidly growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region. The multiplying middle-class population in Germany and the UK increases the demand for minimally invasive techniques. There is advancement in the efficient medical devices in the region coupled with the increasing interest of people in taking care of elderly people at home with easy & simple products.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Major global Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market vendors include Novartis AG: Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cipla Limited., Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech, Inc.), Amgen, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc. And Other Prominent Key Players.

