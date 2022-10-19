Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Size Set to Touch USD 2.5 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global polymer modified cementitious coatings market is thriving because of growing urbanization, increasing demand for geopolymer cement and improved waterproofing coating, and government initiatives boosting construction activities.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects the Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, to reach a value of USD 2.48 billion by 2028. Major growth drivers for global polymer modified cementitious coatings market are rapid urbanization, migrated people from rural areas opting for residential building segments in urban areas, and an increase in government initiatives in emerging countries to support infrastructure developments. As construction activities rise, there is a necessity for superior waterproofing coating, which is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, the limited shelf life of polymer-modified cementitious coatings may limit the growth of global polymer modified cementitious coatings market.

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market - Overview

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Coating (PMC) is a dual component that protects concrete and steel components against corrosion. The primary substrate is cement, which attaches to the surface using a polymer combination. They are commonly used for waterproofing and corrosion prevention. Residential construction activities need waterproofing, boosting the PMC market. The growth of architectural sector in conjunction with construction promotes the expansion of global polymer-modified cementitious coatings market.

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant proportion of the global polymer-modified cementitious coating market due to high investments in research and development, introducing government policies regarding green technology and architectural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow significantly as demand for coatings in non-residential and residential real estate and public structures applications is expected to surge in China, India, and South Korea.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market

Global polymer modified cementitious coatings market was adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the construction industry's decline due to decreased construction activity. However, the economic improvements could provide significant opportunities in the construction market through government support and investments in infrastructure development. This, in turn, could provide growth opportunities for global polymer modified cementitious coatings market.





Competitive Landscape

Aquafin Inc., Durock Alfacing International Limited, Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd., Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd., Ozeki Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., A.B.E. Construction Chemicals, Arkema, Mapei S.P.A., AkzoNobel N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Celanese Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Company, Evercrete Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dow, Inc., Fosroc International Limited, and Pidilite Industries Limited are major players in global polymer modified cementitious coatings market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In March 2020 - W.R. Meadows, Inc., initiated a new one-component polymer modified coating named Meadow-Patch Smooth-Grade for smoothening the rough surfaces, fills cracks and rectify any small surface defects of new or existing concrete surfaces.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast Period – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, NORDIC Countries, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Product/ Service Segmentation Polymer Type, Composition, Flexibility, Application, Region Key Players Aquafin Inc., Durock Alfacing International Limited, Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd., Perma Construction Aids Pvt Ltd., Ozeki Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Armstrong Chemicals Pvt Ltd., A.B.E. Construction Chemicals, Arkema, Mapei S.P.A., AkzoNobel N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Celanese Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Company, Evercrete Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dow, Inc., Fosroc International Limited, and Pidilite Industries Limited.

By Polymer Type

Acrylic Polymer

SBR Latex

By Composition

One-component

Two-component

By Flexibility

Flexible

Non-flexible

By Application

Non- Residential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







