The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Is Expected To Grow At A 5% Rate With The Rise Of The Aging Population As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare claims management solutions market, the rapid increase in the aging population is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare claims management solutions market going forward. The aging population refers to people aged 65 and over. People aging over 65 years of age would need healthcare claims to speed up the payment lifecycle and healthcare claim management solutions provide them easier access to healthcare claim management, as a result, a rapid increase in the aging population increases the demand for healthcare claims management solutions. For instance, according to the United Nations World Population Ageing 2020 report, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the world population aging in 2020 was about 727 million people aged over 65 years and expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. Throughout the world, there is an increased population of over-aged 65 years which stood at 9.3% in 2020 and is expected to reach 16.0% by 2050. Therefore, a rapid increase in the aging population is driving the healthcare claims management market.



Request for a sample of the global healthcare claims management solutions market report

The global healthcare claims management solutions market size is expected to grow from $13.30 billion in 2021 to $19.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare claims management solutions market is expected to grow to $16.98 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

Advancements in technology for innovative treatments in healthcare are the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare claims management solutions market. Major companies operating in the healthcare claims management solutions market are coming up with new technologies to provide innovative treatments for their customers and to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Treatment.com International Inc., a US-based healthcare software solutions provider including healthcare claims management launched their doctor-built digital health app named the treatment digital health app. This app is a revolutionary digital health app that uses AI software technology which gives wide access to provide highly accurate insights about the users’ health. This provides diagnoses, and treatments customized for the user.

Major players in the healthcare claims management solutions market are Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, The SSI Group LLC, GE Healthcare, Optum Inc, Cerner Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), CareCloud Inc., Genpact Limited, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems and Avaya Inc.

The global healthcare claims management solutions market is segmented by type into software, services; by deployment mode into web-based, cloud-based, on-premise; by end-user into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare claim management solution market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the healthcare claims management solutions market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare claims management solutions market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare claims management solutions market forecast size and growth, healthcare claims management solutions market segments and geographies, healthcare claims management solutions market trends, healthcare claims management solutions market drivers and restraints, healthcare claims management solutions market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2022 – By Claims (Underpaid, Full Paid), By Payers (Private Payers, Public Payers), By Service Provider (Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Risk Management And Safety Solutions, Claims Management Solutions, Governance, Risk And Compliance Solutions), By Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers, Pharmacies, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.