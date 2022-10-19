Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

English Icelandic

Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000028249 Maturity Date 04/15/2024 11/15/2028 Auction Date 10/21/2022 10/21/2022 Settlement Date 10/26/2022 10/26/2022 10% addition 10/25/2022 10/25/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.

Attention is drawn to the fact that the settlement date of the auction is the same as the maturity date of RIKB 22 1026.