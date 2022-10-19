Appointment of Lauren Demar as Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of ESG

Paris, 19 October 2022 - Ipsos is pleased to announce that Lauren Demar has been appointed as Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of ESG.

Lauren joined Ipsos in July 2002 and has worked across our business over the last two decades in various executive positions. Her previous roles included Global CEO for Ipsos’ practice areas – Market Strategy and Innovation – and, more recently, Global Chief Growth Officer, leading our Local Client Organizations. Lauren is also a member of Ipsos’ global executive committee.

In her new role, Lauren Demar will be overseeing the ESG programme, focussing on Ipsos’ work on carbon reduction and sustainability, as well as its global social and charitable programmes, its work on inclusion and diversity, both for Ipsos itself – and its many clients.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO said “ESG is increasingly important for us as professionals, for our clients, investors and for the society we want to live in. Lauren Demar will accelerate our actions in this field with the energy and the integrity she is recognized for.”

Lauren Demar commented “I am thrilled to be leading this important mission for Ipsos. We are uniquely positioned to provide clients with a true understanding of society, markets and people, which is job number one when embarking on an ESG journey. Our evidence and expertise allow clients to drive their sustainability and societal impact agenda, enabling Ipsos to contribute to the creation of a more sustainable and prosperous future for people and the planet.”

