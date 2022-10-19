ei3 launches SUSTAIN, a ground-breaking resource and energy monitoring solution, to add to its proven suite of IIoT Applications

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ei3 launched a new resource and energy monitoring application, called SUSTAIN. This new app is intended to give manufacturers a company-wide measurement tool to make efficient use of resources, reduce cost and scrap rates to achieve more sustainable operations. SUSTAIN is built upon ei3’s unique “Zero Trust” secure architecture and powerful AI tools providing a unique systematic method for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing the use of resources.

Given the increasing scarcity of resources, sustainability is a big concern for machine builders and their manufacturing customers. “SUSTAIN is unique. SUSTAIN provides all relevant insights on process sustainability performance, allowing manufacturers to make the best use of available resources while at the same time also minimizing environmental impact and reducing cost - delivering the triple win,” said Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3.

SUSTAIN uses sophisticated algorithms to normalize the consumption of electric energy, pneumatic energy, water, and other resources to account for changes in environmental conditions, production schedules, and the final product. SUSTAIN helps plant floor personnel meet the challenging requests of their corporate Sustainability departments by delivering Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that show the impact of an organization’s operations, such as greenhouse gas emissions, waste production, and the aggregated consumption of resources for the entire enterprise.

The analytical insights delivered by SUSTAIN help organizations transform into proactive, intelligent, and externally-focused businesses. SUSTAIN also catalyzes the process of compliance reporting by comparing KPI numbers against mandated industry benchmarks, giving customers tangible improvement measurements. With SUSTAIN, Environmental/Social Governance (ESG) scorecards are based on the facts that are necessary for regulatory compliance.

The first ei3 partner to offer SUSTAIN is the German plastics equipment manufacturer, Coperion. At the K-2022, taking place from 19-26 Oct in Düsseldorf, Germany, Coperion will demonstrate the app connected to an extruder operating at their Research Center in Stuttgart. “SUSTAIN is part of Coperion’s continued drive towards sustainability, allowing continuous improvements to systems, components, and after-sales service. SUSTAIN correlates Coperion machine settings with energy consumption, allowing for the automatic fine-tuning of recipes and achieving the markedly improved machine performance,” emphasized Markus Schmudde, Head of Research and Development, Compounding & Extrusion at Coperion.

“Coperion’s partnership with ei3 shows how stakeholders can use ei3’s no-code IoT approach to rapidly experience a variety of immediate advantages, from reducing material waste to maximizing the lifespan of their machines, minimizing health and safety risks to ensuring compliance with ever-changing sustainability requirements,” added Cramer.

In the past ei3 has helped the travel and hospitality industry achieve energy efficiency and savings by delivering LightStay to Hilton Hotels. This application has helped Hilton save over $1 billion in utility costs and has allowed every Hilton hotel to be certified to the ISO 14001 environmental management standard and the ISO 50001 energy management standard. “It’s time to bring these benefits to the manufacturing sector,” emphasized Cramer.

SUSTAIN joins ei3’s existing suite of IoT applications that include MONITOR, SERVICE, PRODUCTION, DOWNTIME, QUALITY, RECIPE and LIFECYCLE.

About ei3 Corporation

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and AI applications to help manufacturers and machine builders boost operational efficiency, and sustainability, save on costs and implement predictive business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Bangalore, Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com

About Coperion

Coperion is the global industry and technology leader in compounding and extrusion systems, feeding systems, bulk material handling systems, and services. Coperion develops, produces, and services plants, machinery, and components for the plastics, chemical, food, pharmaceutical and minerals industries. Coperion employs 2,500 people worldwide in its two divisions: Polymer and Strategic Markets / Aftermarket Sales and Service, as well as its 30 sales and service companies. Coperion is an Operating Company of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI), an industrial company operating in over 40 countries serving a wide variety of industries across the world. For more information, please visit www.coperion.com