Infectious Disease Connect Shares New Infectious Diseases Data and Insights at IDWeek™ 2022

PITTSBURGH, PA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a world leader in telemedicine-enabled Infectious Diseases (ID) care, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection control and prevention, ID Connect is sharing new data about tele-ID and ID-specific clinical decision support systems at IDWeek™ 2022, the premier conference for leaders in ID, being held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C.



ID Connect is proud to partner with investigators from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh to present new data about the use of technology and data science to improve quality and lower costs of infectious diseases inpatient care. Physicians and pharmacists from the two systems will be presenting key research findings during the poster presentations to be held Friday, Oct. 21. These studies include:

Comparison of Periodic In-Person ID Care to Daily Tele-ID Care at a Community Hospital which demonstrates how an academic, robust tele-ID care model appropriately increases access to ID specialists and improves outcomes in a 150-bed facility. Lead author: Sowmya Nanjappa, M.D. 1,2

which demonstrates how an academic, robust tele-ID care model appropriately increases access to ID specialists and improves outcomes in a 150-bed facility. Lead author: Sowmya Nanjappa, M.D. Increased Efficiency and Impact of Implementing ILÚM Insight ® in an Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (ASP) at an Academic Medical Center which shows how ILÚM Insight utilization at one of the largest stewardship programs in the U.S. improved efficiency of antimicrobial stewardship workflows and significantly decreased antimicrobial utilization. Lead author: Ryan Shields, PharmD 3

which shows how ILÚM Insight utilization at one of the largest stewardship programs in the U.S. improved efficiency of antimicrobial stewardship workflows and significantly decreased antimicrobial utilization. Lead author: Ryan Shields, PharmD Implementation and Rapid Uptake of an Antimicrobial Stewardship Clinical Decision Support System Across 19 UPMC Hospitals which documents how the ILÚM Insight roll-out in an integrated health system led to higher intervention rates and streamlined documentation for stewardship physicians and pharmacists. Lead authors: Ryan Bariola, M.D. 1,2 and Tina Khadem, PharmD. 1,2





Throughout IDWeek™, ID experts from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh who also deliver tele-ID services to ID Connect’s hospital clients will serve as panelists and discussion leaders on topics such as Antimicrobial Stewardship in Under-explored Settings, Women in ID, and Value-Based Arrangement Models for ID.

“ID Connect’s corporate values start by putting patients first,” said Dave Zynn, president, and chief executive officer of ID Connect. “ IDWeek™ gives us a unique chance to showcase how we immediately translate academic learnings into real-world ID Care delivery that decreases inpatient lengths of stay, reduces antibiotic use, and dramatically improves patient satisfaction.”

IDWeek™ uniquely unites infectious diseases clinicians, investigators, and infection preventionists to explore current developments in the field of Infectious Diseases (ID). Sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, HIV Medicine Association, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists, this annual meeting bridges the fields of real-world ID clinical practice and research.

1 Division of Infectious Diseases, UPMC

2 ID Connect, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

3 Antibiotic Management Program, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, USA





