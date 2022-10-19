Women’s Executive Network (WXN) Names 105 Outstanding Women for 2022 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards

Toronto, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list was released by Women’s Executive Network along with their partners today, recognizing 105 outstanding women across Canada who create meaningful change in the way they lead within their organizations and communities.



WXN will celebrate each 2022 winner in person at its 20th annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 17. In addition, the gala features two special guests: Dr. Gillian Mandich, award-winning, internationally recognized happiness researcher, speaker, educator, and author; and Mandy Rennehan, host of HGTV’s Trading Up, author of The Blue Collar CEO and founder of Freshco.ca (not the grocery store!).

“This year’s winners truly inspire us in the way they lead from a place of truth. They make Canada a better place by unabashedly following their passions and purposes without apologies, excuses or hesitation,” said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. “Their bravery, grit, focus and strength shine not only in their own accomplishments, but also in the way they show future generations what’s possible.”

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. The awards are presented to remarkable women in 12 categories:

Canadian Tire Community Impact

Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs, presented by Postmedia

KPMG C-Suite Executives

Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders

BMO Entrepreneurs

Executive Leaders

RBC Future Launch Future Leaders

Professionals

Science and Technology

CP Skilled Trades

Women of Courage, presented by Richardson Wealth

WXN Hall of Fame

“This year’s winners join a continuing legacy of powerful women leading change, established 20 years ago when we began this awards program, and 25 years ago when WXN first began as an organization. We have a lot to celebrate in this milestone year,” Stevens said.

That legacy includes some of Canada’s most iconic Top 100 winners, including The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada’s Official Opposition in the House of Commons; The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV’s The Social; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

Winners who were recognized at WXN’s virtual Top 100 events in 2020 and 2021 will also be recognized on stage.

Visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards for event details and tickets.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2022Top100AwardWinners .

