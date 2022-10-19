Remo Continues to Innovate and Transform Virtual Meeting and Event Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remo USA Inc. announced today a change in their subscription model in order to make engaging and rich virtual experiences accessible to the broadest audience possible.

With the introduction of New Remo Immersive plans, there is more flexibility and affordability in bringing dynamic virtual meeting and event experiences to everyone.

Throughout the pandemic, Remo has helped over 8,000 organizations around the world by bringing interactive networking, town halls, webinars, and more to life through stunning visual environments.

"Virtual engagements have evolved during the pandemic, and Remo continues to innovate on capabilities helping further our mission of humanizing online interactions. We strive to help our hosts and guests create meaningful and lasting connections in Remo-hosted virtual meetings." - Hoyin Cheung, Founder & CEO of Remo

With a new flexible model, Remo now aims to enable small and mid-size organizations to benefit from technology that has so far been available mostly to large organizations.

About Remo

Remo is an immersive event technology that helps create authentic conversations that drive meaningful relationships. In Remo, you simply walk around the floor and interact with other people. You can create your own stunning and eye-catching custom spaces to host all kinds of virtual gatherings - from global events to remote work meetings. Click here for more information.

