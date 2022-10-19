Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Third Quarter 2022; Declares 16 Cent Dividend

  • Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $0.75 per Basic Common Share and Return on Average Assets of 1.13%
  • Third Quarter 2022 Loan Growth of $43.8 million, or 3.8%, Excluding PPP Loans
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.12% of Total Assets at September 30, 2022
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 12.1% and 13.2%, Respectively

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $4.3 million, or $0.75 per basic common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (third quarter 2022), compared with $3.8 million, or $0.67 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022), and $3.4 million, or $0.60 per basic common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (third quarter 2021).

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “We reported another quarter of strong earnings and loan growth and the credit quality of our loan portfolio continued to improve. As we approach the end of the year, we are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable despite rising interest rates, persistent inflation and volatile financial markets. We are focused on prudently extending credit and enhancing the Bank’s profitability while continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $12.1 million for the third quarter 2022 increased $993 thousand, or 9.0%, versus second quarter 2022, and increased $1.7 million, or 16.5%, versus third quarter 2021. Tax equivalent interest income of $13.2 million for third quarter 2022 increased $1.3 million, or 10.9%, versus second quarter 2022 and increased $2.0 million, or 18.2%, from third quarter 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 increased $308 thousand, or 35.9%, from second quarter 2022 and increased $329 thousand, or 39.4%, from third quarter 2021.

Average earning assets of $1.5 billion for third quarter 2022 increased $66.3 million, or 4.8%, from second quarter 2022, and increased $53.8 million, or 3.8%, versus third quarter 2021. Average earning assets for third quarter 2022 included average PPP loan balances of $1.3 million, net of deferred fees, compared with $8.8 million and $51.8 million in second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021, respectively. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $972 million for third quarter 2022 increased $28.6 million, or 3.0%, from second quarter 2022 and increased $22.6 million, or 2.4%, versus third quarter 2021.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.27% compared with 3.15% for second quarter 2022 and 2.92% for third quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.25% compared with 3.10% for second quarter 2022 and 2.78% for third quarter 2021. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 8 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.7 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $604 thousand versus second quarter 2022 and decreased $147 thousand versus third quarter 2021.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $65 thousand from second quarter 2022 and decreased $58 thousand from third quarter 2021. Assets under administration were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 and $973.2 million at September 30, 2021. Discretionary assets under administration of $522.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared with $657.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $608.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline from the comparative quarters primarily reflected lower market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $710.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased from $425.4 million at December 31, 2021 and increased from $365.0 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in non-discretionary assets from the comparative quarters primarily reflected a higher valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 decreased $504 thousand versus second quarter 2022 and was essentially unchanged from third quarter 2021. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected non-recurring loan prepayment fees of $425 thousand, which were recorded in the second quarter. Deposit fees for third quarter 2022 were essentially unchanged from the comparative quarters. Net fees from mortgage banking activities were slightly below the comparative quarters. Salisbury did not sell any residential loans to FHLBB during third quarter 2022 compared with sales of $2.0 million in second quarter 2022 and $1.8 million in third quarter 2021.

Non-interest income for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring non-taxable gain of $89 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a bank-owned life insurance policy (“BOLI”) due to the death of a former covered employee.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.5 million for third quarter 2022 declined slightly from second quarter 2022 and increased $228 thousand versus third quarter 2021. Compensation expense of $5.0 million for third quarter 2022 increased $81 thousand from second quarter 2022 and increased $343 thousand versus third quarter 2021. The increase in compensation expense from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher salary expense as well as higher production and incentive accruals, partially offset by lower benefits expense.

Excluding compensation expense, other non-interest expenses for third quarter 2022 decreased $101 thousand from second quarter 2022 and decreased $115 thousand from third quarter 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflected lower professional fees, lower marketing expense and lower Director fees, partially offset by higher facilities and deposit related costs. The decrease from third quarter 2021 primarily reflected lower facilities related costs as well as lower marketing expenses, partially offset by higher information processing costs.

The effective income tax rates for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021 were 18.7%, 15.3% and 20.1%, respectively. The tax provision for second quarter 2022 included a non-recurring credit of $63 thousand to adjust for an over statement of the Bank’s 2021 tax liability to New York state as well as non-recurring BOLI proceeds noted above.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.2 billion increased $41.4 million, or 3.6%, from second quarter 2022, and increased $120.2 million, or 11.2%, from third quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable increased $43.8 million, or 3.8%, from second quarter 2022 and $160.4 million, or 15.6%, from third quarter 2021. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 included a loan for approximately $16.0 million. At September 30, 2021 this loan, which had a gross balance of $11.7 million, was reported in the commercial real estate category while the project was under construction. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for third quarter 2022 was 89.9% compared with 87.3% for second quarter 2022 and 83.0% for third quarter 2021. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q3 2022 Q2 2022  Q3 2021
Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family) $461,379 $444,698  $408,231 
Residential 5+ Multifamily  70,459  69,272   46,237 
Commercial Real Estate  413,019  387,787   361,965 
Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans  186,527  189,086   167,528 
PPP Loans  469  2,894   40,652 
Commercial & Industrial – Total  186,996  191,980   208,180 
Farm Land  4,225  3,668   3,409 
Vacant Land  14,796  15,397   13,698 
Municipal  18,607  17,486   18,061 
Consumer  20,344  18,155   11,152 
Deferred Costs/(Fees)  1,002  1,018   (314)
Gross Loans Receivable $1,190,827 $1,149,461  $1,070,619 
Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $1,190,358 $1,146,567  $1,029,967 

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved in third quarter 2022. Non-performing assets of $1.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets at September 30, 2022, decreased $2.3 million from $4.2 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and decreased $3.1 million from $5.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased $2.7 million during the quarter to $11.2 million or 0.94% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2022 compared to $32.8 million, or 3.04% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021 and $45.7 million, or 4.27% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the balance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected management’s upgrade of the internal risk rating on certain hospitality related loans, which were previously downgraded due to concerns over COVID-19. These businesses have demonstrated a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and liquidity, warranting the improvement in risk rating.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due decreased $0.6 million during third quarter 2022 to $0.4 million, or 0.03% of gross loans receivable, from $1.3 million, or 0.12% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and decreased $0.5 million from $0.9 million, or 0.08% of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses for third quarter 2022 was $14.3 million compared with $13.7 million for second quarter 2022 and $13.2 million for third quarter 2021.The provision expense was $0.7 million for third quarter 2022 compared with a provision expense of $1.1 million for second quarter 2022 and a provision expense of $0.4 million for the third quarter 2021. The provision expense for third quarter 2022 reflected the strong quarterly loan growth and adjustments to qualitative factors due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $64 thousand for the third quarter 2022 compared with $312 thousand for second quarter 2022 and ($60) thousand for the third quarter 2021.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.20% for the third quarter 2022 versus 1.20% for the second quarter 2022 and 1.28% for the third quarter 2021. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 771% for the third quarter 2022 versus 324% for second quarter 2022 and 263% for third quarter 2021.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $11.0 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2021 and increased $35.6 million, or 2.8%, from September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, Salisbury did not have any outstanding brokered deposits balances compared with balances of $7.9 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Average total deposits were $1.3 billion for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021. Average total deposits for third quarter 2022 included average brokered deposits of $17.6 million compared with $18.0 million for second quarter 2022 and $7.9 million for third quarter 2021.

Salisbury had $20.0 million of outstanding advances from FHLBB at September 30, 2022 compared with $7.7 million and $8.9 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $227 million at September 30, 2022.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.1 million in third quarter to $123.2 million at September 30, 2022 as unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio increased by $7.8 million and common stock dividends were paid of $0.9 million, which were partially offset by net income of $4.3 million and other activity of $0.2 million. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio, which reflected the continued increase in market interest rates during third quarter 2022, reduced both book value and tangible book value at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share of $21.29 at September 30, 2022 decreased $0.72 from second quarter 2022 and decreased $2.04 from third quarter 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $18.86 at September 30, 2022 decreased $0.71 from second quarter 2022 and decreased $1.97 from third quarter 2021.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At September 30, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.83%, 13.24%, and 12.07%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

During third quarter 2022, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program established in March 2021.

Dividend on Common Shares

On October 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share that will be paid on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022.

Other Matters

In July 2022, Salisbury management discovered that the Bank’s trust department terminated a trust account in May 2020 and distributed approximately $1.0 million that should have been retained in continuance of the trust account. Salisbury has engaged legal counsel and is currently evaluating the Company’s potential financial exposure. At this time, management believes that Salisbury’s exposure is not yet known or knowable and could potentially range from zero to approximately $1.0 million depending upon the facts and circumstances and the scope of Salisbury’s insurance coverage.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended September 30, 2022, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)September 30, 2022December 31, 2021
ASSETS  
Cash and due from banks$6,314 $6,404 
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 49,983  168,931 
Total cash and cash equivalents 56,297  175,335 
Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions -  750 
Securities  
Available-for-sale at fair value 189,161  202,396 
Mutual funds at fair value 1,882  901 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 1,487  1,397 
Loans held-for-sale -  2,684 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $14,334 and $12,962) 1,176,493  1,066,750 
Bank premises and equipment, net 22,502  22,625 
Goodwill 13,815  13,815 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,613 and $5,462) 269  418 
Accrued interest receivable 6,012  6,260 
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 30,187  27,738 
Deferred taxes 8,882  2,588 
Other assets 5,151  5,527 
Total Assets$1,512,138 $1,529,184 
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits  
Demand (non-interest bearing)$413,584 $416,073 
Demand (interest bearing) 241,236  233,600 
Money market 313,987  330,436 
Savings and other 246,538  237,075 
Certificates of deposit 109,859  119,009 
Total deposits 1,325,204  1,336,193 
Repurchase agreements 7,109  11,430 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 20,000  7,656 
Subordinated debt 24,517  24,474 
Note payable 139  170 
Finance lease obligations 4,296  4,107 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 7,713  8,554 
Total Liabilities 1,388,978  1,392,584 
Shareholders' Equity  
Common stock - $0.10 per share par value  
Authorized: 10,000,000;  
Issued: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394  
Outstanding: 5,783,966 and 5,723,394 578  286 
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards (1,328) (925)
Paid-in capital 46,893  46,374 
Retained earnings 99,338  89,995 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (22,321) 870 
Total Shareholders' Equity 123,160  136,600 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,512,138 $1,529,184 

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

 Three months endedNine months ended
Periods ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Interest and dividend income    
Interest and fees on loans$11,541 $10,264 $32,280 $30,642 
Interest on debt securities    
        Taxable 903  486  2,486  1,398 
        Tax exempt 213  172  575  506 
Other interest and dividends 352  79  517  174 
        Total interest and dividend income 13,009  11,001  35,858  32,720 
Interest expense    
Deposits 883  532  1,938  1,652 
Repurchase agreements 4  5  11  13 
Finance lease 41  33  122  102 
Note payable 2  3  7  9 
Subordinated debt 233  233  699  767 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 2  30  57  96 
        Total interest expense 1,165  836  2,834  2,639 
Net interest and dividend income 11,844  10,165  33,024  30,081 
Provision (release) for loan losses 695  400  2,158  (517)
        Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for loan losses 11,149  9,765  30,866  30,598 
Non-interest income    
Trust and wealth advisory 1,228  1,286  3,762  3,685 
Service charges and fees 1,219  1,211  4,080  3,536 
Mortgage banking activities, net 64  108  497  912 
Losses on mutual fund (47) (4) (119) (18)
Gains (losses) gains on securities, net -  7  165  (2)
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income 201  135  615  386 
Gain on sale of assets -  73  -  73 
Other 28  24  84  81 
        Total non-interest income 2,693  2,840  9,084  8,653 
Non-interest expense    
Salaries 3,802  3,361  10,938  9,664 
Employee benefits 1,224  1,322  3,789  3,990 
Premises and equipment 1,117  1,060  3,200  3,034 
Write-down of assets -  144  3  144 
Information processing and services 711  632  2,098  1,824 
Professional fees 689  735  2,297  2,090 
Collections, OREO, and loan related 67  120  300  317 
FDIC insurance 98  146  391  370 
Marketing and community support 214  256  661  552 
Amortization of intangibles 46  61  150  198 
Other 544  447  1,872  1,448 
        Total non-interest expense 8,512  8,284  25,699  23,631 
Income before income taxes 5,330  4,321  14,251  15,620 
Income tax provision 994  868  2,501  3,288 
Net income$4,336 $3,453 $11,750 $12,332 
Net income available to common shareholders$4,264 $3,400 $    11,543 $12,148 
Basic earnings per common share$0.75 $0.60 $2.04 $2.16 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.75 $0.60 $2.03 $2.15 
Common dividends per share$0.16 $0.16 $0.48 $0.45 

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021
Total assets$1,512,138 $1,496,521 $1,465,082 $1,529,184 $1,476,849 
Loans receivable, net 1,176,493  1,135,758  1,066,216  1,066,750  1,057,451 
Total securities 192,530  205,727  217,591  204,694  177,979 
Deposits 1,325,204  1,316,539  1,290,474  1,336,193  1,289,628 
FHLBB advances 20,000  -  419  7,656  8,905 
Shareholders’ equity 123,160  127,303  130,066  136,600  133,533 
Wealth assets under administration 1,232,272  1,261,244  1,049,240  1,083,152  973,198 
Discretionary wealth assets under administration 522,109  546,506  625,346  657,789  608,228 
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 710,163  714,738  423,894  425,363  364,970 
Non-performing loans 1,860  4,229  2,765  4,199  5,001 
Non-performing assets 1,860  4,229  2,765  4,199  5,001 
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 390  1,001  2,349  1,342  909 
Net interest and dividend income 11,844  10,872  10,306  10,543  10,165 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1) 12,054  11,061  10,484  10,735  10,345 
Provision (release) expense for loan losses 695  1,100  363  (202) 400 
Non-interest income 2,693  3,297  3,094  2,847  2,840 
Non-interest expense 8,512  8,532  8,653  8,471  8,284 
Income before income taxes 5,330  4,537  4,384  5,121  4,321 
Income tax provision 994  692  816  980  868 
Net income 4,336  3,845  3,568  4,141  3,453 
Net income allocated to common shareholders 4,264  3,772  3,508  4,076  3,400 
      
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share$0.75 $0.67 $0.62 $0.72 $0.60 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.75  0.66  0.62  0.72  0.60 
Dividends per common share 0.16  0.16  0.16  0.16  0.16 
Book value per common share 21.29  22.01  22.56  23.87  23.33 
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP ⁽2 18.86  19.57  20.10  21.38  20.83 
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 5,784  5,784  5,765  5,723  5.723 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)  5,687  5,666  5,636  5,635  5,635 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)  5,713  5,699  5,694  5,670  5,686 
      
Profitability ratios     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.27% 3.15% 2.95% 2.99% 2.92%
Efficiency ratio (2) 57.38  59.49  63.38  61.91  61.63 
Effective income tax rate 18.65  15.25  18.60  19.13  20.09 
Return on average assets 1.13  1.06  0.97  1.10  0.93 
Return on average common shareholders’ equity 13.23  11.98  10.65  12.14  10.27 
      
Credit quality ratios     
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.16% 0.37% 0.26% 0.39% 0.47%
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.03  0.09  0.22  0.12  0.08 
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.20  1.19  1.20  1.20  1.23 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 770.6  324.0  467.3  308.7  263.3 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12  0.28  0.19  0.27  0.34 
      
Capital ratios     
Common shareholders' equity to assets 8.14% 8.51% 8.88% 8.93% 9.04%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2) 7.28  7.63  7.99  8.08  8.15 
Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 9.83  10.04  9.66  9.42  9.31 
Total risk-based capital (3) 13.24  13.28  13.98  14.08  14.20 
Common equity tier 1 capital (3) 12.07  12.13  12.80  12.87  12.95 

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2022Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Common Shareholders' Equity$123,160 $127,303 $130,066 $136,600 $133,533 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (269) (314) (364) (418) (476)
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity$109,076 $113,174 $115,887 $122,367 $119,242 
Total Assets$1,512,138 $1,496,521 $1,465,082 $1,529,184 $1,476,849 
Less: Goodwill (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815) (13,815)
Less: Intangible assets (269) (314) (364) (418) (476)
Tangible Total Assets$1,498,054 $1,482,392 $1,450,903 $1,514,951 $1,462,558 
Common Shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,784  5,784  5,765  5,723  5,723 
      
Book value per Common Share – GAAP$21.29 $22.01 $22.56 $23.87 $23.33 
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 18.86  19.57  20.10  21.38  20.83 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP 7.28% 7.63% 7.99% 8.08% 8.15%
Consolidated:     
Non-interest expense$8,512 $8,532 $8,653 $8,471 $8,284 
    Amortization of core deposit intangibles (46) (50) (54) (57) (61)
    OREO recovery 15  -  -  -  - 
    Write-down of fixed assets -  -  -  -  (144)
    Fraud-related recovery (losses) -  50  (251) -  - 
Adjusted non-interest expense$8,481 $8,532 $8,348 $8,414 $8,079 
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent$12,054 $11,061 $10,484 $10,735 $10,345 
Non-interest income 2,693  3,297  3,094  2,847  2,840 
    Losses (gains) on securities 47  75  (168) 9  (3)
    Gains on sale of fixed assets -  -  -  -  (73)
    BOLI proceeds receivable -  (89) -  -  - 
    Gains on sale of loans (15) -  (239) -  - 
Adjusted revenue$14,779 $14,344 $13,171 $13,591 $13,109 
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1 57.38% 59.49% 63.38% 61.91% 61.63%
       

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q3 2022: 55.28%; Q2 2022: 57.21%; Q1 2022: 61.83%; Q4 2021: 60.62%; Q3 2021: 60.70%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters endedAverage BalanceIncome / ExpenseAverage Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)Q3 2022Q2 2022Q3 2021Q3 2022Q2 2022Q3 2021Q3 2022Q2 2022Q3 2021
Loans (a)(d)$1,168,037$1,112,120$1,056,266$11,675$10,693$10,3823.95%3.81%3.90%
Securities (c)(d) 221,620 225,458 150,841 1,192 1,117 7202.15 1.98 1.91 
FHLBB stock 1,191 1,221 1,743 8 10 62.92 3.20 1.38 
Short term funds (b) 68,818 54,553 196,997 344 98 731.98 0.73 0.15 
Total interest-earning assets 1,459,666 1,393,352 1,405,847 13,219 11,918 11,1813.58 3.40 3.15 
Other assets 60,283 61,790 72,547      
Total assets$1,519,949$1,455,142$1,478,394      
Interest-bearing demand deposits$233,547$229,625$    227,291 106 108 1110.18 0.19 0.19 
Money market accounts 320,552 299,870 327,861 356 156 1400.44 0.21 0.17 
Savings and other 246,101 236,728 217,541 179 97 580.29 0.16 0.11 
Certificates of deposit 131,918 137,034 125,768 242 216 2230.73 0.63 0.70 
Total interest-bearing deposits 932,118 903,257 898,461 883 577 5320.38 0.26 0.23 
Repurchase agreements 9,684 10,216 14,296 4 4 50.18 0.15 0.15 
Finance lease 5,318 5,283 2,685 41 41 333.05 3.09 4.98 
Note payable 142 153 183 2 2 36.15 6.13 6.11 
Subordinated debt (f) 24,508 24,494 24,452 233 233 2333.80 3.80 3.82 
FHLBB advances 217 - 9,329 2 - 303.15 - 1.28 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 971,987 943,403 949,406 1,165 857 8360.48 0.36 0.35 
Demand deposits 410,861 376,694 388,557      
Other liabilities 7,065 6,258 6,965      
Shareholders’ equity 130,036 128,787 133,466      
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$1,519,949$1,455,142$1,478,394      
Net interest income   $12,054$11,061$10,345   
Spread on interest-bearing funds      3.11 3.03 2.80 
Net interest margin (e)      3.27 3.15 2.92

 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q3 2022, Q2 2022 and Q3 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,Average BalanceIncome / ExpenseAverage Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 202120222021
Loans (a)(d)$1,120,246$1,053,451$32,646$30,9893.85%3.90%
Securities (c)(d) 218,455 130,864 3,270 2,0802.00 2.12 
FHLBB stock 1,281 1,840 26 262.69 1.89 
Short term funds (b) 82,075 160,055 491 1480.80 0.12 
Total earning assets 1,422,057 1,346,210 36,433 33,2433.39 3.27 
Other assets 65,570 71,421    
Total assets$1,487,627$1,417,631    
Interest-bearing demand deposits$231,883$224,479 313 3320.18 0.20 
Money market accounts 313,871 310,908 639 4080.27 0.18 
Savings and other 238,688 209,180 339 1730.19 0.11 
Certificates of deposit 133,339 134,143 647 7390.65 0.74 
Total interest-bearing deposits 917,781 878,710 1,938 1,6520.28 0.25 
Repurchase agreements 9,024 11,608              11            130.16 0.15 
Finance lease 5,233 2,753 122 1023.12 4.95 
Note payable 153 192 7 96.14 6.13 
Subordinated Debt (f) 24,495 21,851 699 7673.80 4.68 
FHLBB advances 1,054 10,567 57 967.16 1.20 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 957,740 925,681 2,834 2,6390.40 0.38 
Demand deposits 391,537 355,352    
Other liabilities 6,818 6,897    
Shareholders’ equity 131,532 129,701    
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$1,487,627$1,417,631    
Net interest income  $33,599$30,604  
Spread on interest-bearing funds    3.00 2.89 
Net interest margin (e)    3.12 3.01 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively for 2022 and 2021 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.

