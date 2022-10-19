LED Flip Chip Market to Reach $22.1 Million By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LED flip chip market generated $10.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.4 million Market Size in 2031 $22.1 million CAGR 8% No. of Pages in Report 209 Segments Covered Packaging Technology, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in need for circuit miniaturization Surge in demand for sensors in industry Opportunities rise in trend in Internet of Things (IoT) increase in integration of LED flip chip in personal electronic devices Restrains higher cost and less customization options available in comparison to wire bonding

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global LED flip chip market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of LED flip chips and other electronic component, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, lack of availability of skilled professionals and global chip shortages further aggravated the impact on the market. Thus, shortage of raw materials impacted market growth.

These strict restrictions were imposed by the government of various countries to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, it is expected that the market will recover from 2021 and remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global LED flip chip market based on packaging technology, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global LED flip chip market share. However, the 3D IC segment is expected to dominate the global LED flip chip market share during the forecast period. In addition, the 3D IC segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global LED flip chip market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global LED flip chip market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, LAMEA, and region.

The key players analyzed in the global LED flip chip market report include Lumileds, NiChia Corporation, Lextar Electronics Corporation(AU Optronics), Genesis Photonics Inc., Epistar Corporation, San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., Lattice Power Corporation, HC SemiTek Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Getian Opto-Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global LED flip chip market.

These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the LED flip chip market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing LED flip chip market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the LED flip chip market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global led flip chip market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, LED flip chip market forecast and market growth strategies.

LED Flip Chip Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Technology:

3D IC

2.5D IC

2D IC

By Application:

Others

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

