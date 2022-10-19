Disaster Recovery Solution Market Size is projected to reach USD 115.36 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disaster recovery solution is a crucial part of any recovery process when a disaster strike. Nowadays, many organizations have realized the need for an IT disaster recovery (DR) plan, which is positively influencing the market growth. A good disaster recovery plan allows the business to run continuously even in case of disasters and negative events. A steady rise in cybersecurity attacks and an ever-changing IT landscape have shaped the disaster recovery market in recent years. With technological advancements, the disaster recovery solution market has evolved rapidly.





Segmental Insights

Based on Type, disaster recovery solution market is segmented into backup and recovery, real-time replication, data protection, and professional services . Backup and recovery segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, mainly attributed to the low-cost advantages they offer and their increasing demand in businesses with low IT budgets.

Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud is expected to dominate the disaster recovery solution market, as it enables the user to utilize on-premise software and hardware appliances, along with the recovery services in the cloud.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Many large enterprises are making heavy IT investments, which will allow the segment to grow at the highest CAGR.

By End User, disaster recovery solution market is segmented into BFSI, consumer goods and retails, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecommunication, and others. BFSI is likely to hold the largest market share, due to increasing regulations by governments to ensure appropriate implementation of disaster recovery solutions in business continuity strategies.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 115.36 Billion by 2030 CAGR 34.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Microsoft Corporation, Recovery Point Systems, BluelockLLC, TierPointLLC, IBM Corporation, SungardAS, C&W Business, Expedient Holdings USA LLC, and CloudHPT. Key Market Drivers The adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions to curb the challenges posed during infrastructural failures.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the disaster recovery solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players in the region. Europe is one of the prominent regions due to the early adoption of technology. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, attributed to increasing IT investments in developing countries such as China and India. LAMEA is anticipated to flourish at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global disaster recovery solution market size is projected to reach USD 115.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Backup and recovery segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud is expected to dominate the disaster recovery solution market

North America is expected to hold a greater share in the disaster recovery solution market.





Some of the key market players of the disaster recovery solution market are

Microsoft Corporation

Recovery Point Systems

BluelockLLC

TierPointLLC

IBM Corporation

SungardAS

C&W Business

Expedient Holdings USA LLC

CloudHPT

The disaster recovery solution market has numerous players, including established players and regional/local players employed to a limited number of clients. The presence of numerous players makes the market competitive and fragmented.





Disaster Recovery Solution Market: Segmentation

By Type

Backup and Recovery

Real-Time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

Training, Education, and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retails

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and IT

Others





Market News

IBM launched the IBM cloud private software in October 2017 to empower companies to create on-premise cloud capabilities and accelerate the app development domain.





Significant Investment in IT Across Large Enterprises to Impact the Disaster Recovery Solution Market Positively Over the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market : Information by Component (Hardware, and Software), Application (Data Center Consolidation, and Disaster Recovery), and Region—Forecast till 2030

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market : Information by Technology (Thermal, CO2 Injection, Chemical), Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Downstream Processing Market : Information by Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters), Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Metal Recycling Market : Information by Metal Type (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous), Scrap (Old Scrap, New Scrap), End-User (Consumer Durables, Recycling), and Region—Forecast till 2030





