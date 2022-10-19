FBLA Relocates National Headquarters as It Plans for the Future

Reston, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business Career and Technical Student Organization, announced today that it has sold its headquarters building at 1912 Association Drive and is relocating in Reston, Virginia.

The new National Service Center, which includes leased office space in Reston Town Center West, will provide convenient access to public transportation, airports, and the nation’s capital for various educational activities such as national officer training and volunteer leadership meetings.

“The sale of 1912 Association Drive is an example of how we are putting the F and B back in FBLA. Converting an underutilized real estate asset into mission-focused financial resources is how we are putting the business back in FBLA,” President and CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “With the recent launch of our new brand, now is the perfect time to look to the future of the association with a new, streamlined location where we can focus on serving our student members and the educators who support them.”

As it looks forward, FBLA is also honoring the past of the 1912 Association Drive building, which has housed its headquarters since 1992. The association will preserve legacies that have been a staple of its history in the new location.

FBLA will lease temporary space in Reston Town Center West while its new office space is completed. This process is expected to last six to nine months. Beginning November 1, mail can be sent to FBLA’s new permanent address at 12100 Sunset Hills Drive, Suite 200, Reston, VA 20190. FBLA phone numbers will remain the same.

Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.