Infinidat Named a Leader for the 5th Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, marking the 5th consecutive year that Gartner has recognized Infinidat in enterprise storage, including four years in the Primary Storage Magic Quadrant and one year in the Magic Quadrant for general-Purpose Disk Arrays.



According to Gartner, “Vendors in the Leaders quadrant have the highest composite scores for their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A Leader has the market share, credibility, and marketing and sales capabilities needed to drive the acceptance of new technologies. These vendors demonstrate a clear understanding of market needs. They are innovators and thought leaders, with well-articulated plans that customers and prospects can use when designing their storage infrastructures and strategies. In addition, Leaders have a presence in three major geographical regions, consistent financial performance and broad platform support.”

“We believe the continuing recognition of Infinidat as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage is a result of our work to continue to deliver powerful solutions to our enterprise customers. We are well-positioned to continue our momentum and success delivering state-of-the-art enterprise storage platforms and cyber resilience. This important acknowledgement from Gartner not only recognizes the confidence of large enterprises to deploy Infinidat, but also speaks to the value of our uncompromising, customer-centric vision, and our ability to persistently execute on that vision,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat.

Feedback from enterprise customers and managed service providers reinforce Infinidat’s leadership position in the storage market. Infinidat has received hundreds of end-user reviews in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ review for Primary Storage Arrays, with our InfiniBox™ SSA receiving a perfect 5 stars out of 5 and our InfiniBox® receiving 4.9 stars out of 5. Furthermore, 100% of the InfiniBox SSA reviewers “Would Recommend” the InfiniBox SSA to their peers and 97% of the InfiniBox reviewers “Would Recommend” the InfiniBox to their peers.

Many of Infinidat’s customers are on the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. The following are a few examples of Gartner Peer Insights reviews for the InfiniBox storage platform:

“If you aren’t running Infinidat in your data center, you are wasting money on storage.” – VP of Technology in the Security industry.

“The best all-flash solution on the market.” – VP Sales in the IT Services industry

"Infinidat's storage architecture is an innovative platform… I could think of no better place for ‘crown-jewel’ data than this platform.” – Co-President and CTO in IT Services industry

"Overall, I cannot say enough good about Infinidat or the InfiniBox product line.” – VP of Technology in Security and Invest industry

“Best speed, availability, scalability and support your money can buy – look no further.” – Data Center Engineer in the IT Services industry

“Infinidat delivers a high-performance array that is easy to manage and at a reduced cost, compared to their competitors.” – Storage Engineer in IT Services industry

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, (Jeff Vogel, Joseph Unsworth, Chandra Mukhyala), October 17, 2022.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

