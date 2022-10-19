Surna Cultivation Technologies to Offer Water Treatment Solutions

Louisville, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), is proud to announce another expansion to its products and services offerings to include a portfolio of water treatment solutions. Surna understands the need for pure, clean water to ensure consistent and healthy crops and will provide a comprehensive water treatment system based on clients’ unique water treatment needs.



“Surna recognizes that not all water is the same and can vary widely from location to location,” stated Leandru Schiau, Surna Product Manager. “For example, a cultivator on the west coast may have different water chemistries than one on the east coast. Surna can now provide a holistic water purification solution, designed to the cultivator's water quality, peak water demands, and storage needs.”

The comprehensive water treatment solutions now available from Surna include water sampling, system design, equipment supply, and system integration. With the technologies available, Surna can provide condensate collection, including the ability to treat and purify the water stream so it can be reintroduced as a pure water source, offering a financial and environmentally sustainable solution for water conservation.

Surna will work with cultivators and provide the necessary technologies to purify water including Reverse Osmosis, Carbon Filtration, Multi-Media Filtration, Water Softeners, and Ultraviolet water treatment. Every cultivator is unique, and Surna will provide the right water purification system suited to their needs.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

