Protective Packaging Market Size Worth USD 39.78 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research 

According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Protective Packaging Market was worth USD 29.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 39.78 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2028.



What is Protective Packaging? How Big is Protective Packaging Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Consistently Growing Population and Resulting Preference for Packaged Food and Rising E-Commerce Industry

Globally population is increasing at its unprecedented level, and need for food is also increasing in similar manner. Owing to increasing population and changing busy lifestyle, is increasing the adoption of packed foods. In turn: increasing the demand for protective packaging materials thereby offering scope for the Protective Packaging Market. Additionally, increasing regulation regarding environmental safety is increasing the demand for bio degradable packaging materials.

Since past few years, E-Commerce industry has witnessed significant growth. The changing trend to online shopping is increasing. Thus, the demand for protective packaging materials is increasing further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Protective Packaging Market:

Key Insights and Findings:

The foam Protective Packaging segment dominated the market growth at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The increase in demand for safe packaging with polyurethane provides efficient protection to the goods, are accentuated the segment growth in 2021.

The industrial goods segment held a significant market share in 2021. The market growth has been spurred by the usage of goods in different markets such as automotive, electronic consumers, pharmaceuticals, and also in households.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China and India. Thus, the presence of such countries in the region is further propelling the market growth in the region over the forecast period.



Rising Demand for Protective Packaging Materials from Healthcare and Consumer Electronics Industry

Since past few decade, consumer electronics industry has witnessed significant growth. Now a days, the trend is changing to online shopping. This is owing to busy lifestyles, availability if several options of products, several bonuses and discount facilities. These factors are motivating population for online shopping. Thus, along with increase in online shopping trend, the product safety is the major concern. Thus, safe and protective packaging is required which is increasing the demand for protective packaging materials further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, since COVID-19 outbreak the demand for pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products has increased drastically and increasing with each passing day. Thus, in turn; increasing the demand for protective packaging materials further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Protective Packaging Market -

Type Rigid Protective Packaging Flexible Protective Packaging Foam Protective Packaging

Material Foam Plastics Paper & Paperboard Plastics Others

Function Cushioning Blocking & Bracing Void Fill Insulation Wrapping

Application Food & Beverage Industrial Goods Healthcare Automotive Cushioning Household Appliances Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Key Aspects Covered:

Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

The key companies are listed with their company profiles

Product spectrum of this vertical with comprehensive details.

Application spectrum with validated statistics and figures.

In-depth understanding of changing dynamics and major micro markets.

Growth prospects among the leading and emerging nations

Market data Tables and Figures spread through 156 Pages

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Protective Packaging Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of emerging economies in the region. Additionally, presence of one of the most populated countries in the world such as China and India are offering the opportunity for the market. Moreover, growing e-retail sales as well as growing manufacturing activities and increasing disposable income is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29.18 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 39.78 Billion CAGR 5.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Sealed Air Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Winpack Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

WestRock Company

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Greif

International Paper Company

Nefab Group

Cascades Inc

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Align Technology and DECA Dental Group, which has over 100 affiliated dental practices in the U.S., extended their partnership by signing an agreement for Invisalign systems till the end of 2025.

July 2021: Smurfit Kappa acquired Carton box, a folding carton company located in Monterrey, in the North-East of Mexico. This will help the company in strengthening its participation in the paper packaging solutions business in Mexico and expand its footprint to four folding carton locations in the country.

August 2020: Sealed Air Corporation announced that it had signed a collaboration agreement with Plastic Energy, an industry-leading company in advanced recycling technology. Additionally, Sealed Air has made an equity investment in Plastic Energy Global, the parent company of Plastic Energy.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

