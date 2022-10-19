Restaurant Industry Veteran Michael Beacham, Earl Enterprises Executive and Former Darden International President, Joins Tech Startup LANDED’s Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LANDED, the first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that restaurant industry leader Michael Beacham has joined as a formal advisor. Beacham will work closely with the LANDED executive team to help formulate and refine company strategy as it seeks to expand its footprint in the restaurant industry.



Beacham has worked in the restaurant industry for 30+ years, and recently began a new position as Executive of Earl Enterprises, an international leader in restaurants, hotels and entertainment. Prior to that, he was president of REEF kitchens which under his leadership became the world’s largest Ghost Kitchen operator. Prior to REEF, he was President of Darden International and Chief Operations Officer for Hard Rock Cafe International, overseeing growth and expansion of the organization in 72 countries. He also served in senior executive roles at Chuck E Cheese’s, TGI Friday’s Inc., and Marriott Hotels Suites and Resorts.

Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of LANDED, said, “I have been fortunate to have incredible mentors throughout my career. When I met Michael, I knew immediately that he would be a tremendous asset to LANDED. He knows the restaurant industry inside and out and has a deep understanding of recruiting and operating challenges, having served at the helm of numerous giants in the space. We’re excited to collaborate with him as LANDED rapidly expands its customer base and offerings in the restaurant industry.”

“When I met the LANDED team, I was impressed not only with the approach they are taking to help restaurants improve their staffing processes, but also with their intelligence and drive,” said Beacham. “The biggest problem restaurants face is how to balance hiring and running operations. I’ve seen this time and time again across every brand I’ve been a part of. No other company is revolutionizing the hiring space for restaurants like LANDED is. Vivian and her team know that the GM is the heart of the restaurant business and is taking the hiring burden off of them. LANDED helps connect great brands with quality candidates, making it really easy for restaurants to get and stay staffed - I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Job seekers using the LANDED app or online portal are guided through setting up their LANDED candidate profile, which includes details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. Candidates can then browse jobs available near them. LANDED’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers for whom they might be a fit.

Hiring managers sign up for the LANDED Employer platform, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. LANDED then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can sit back and relax as LANDED takes care of the sourcing, vetting, engaging, and interview scheduling for all their candidates.

LANDED has grown revenue 400 percent in the last year. Today, LANDED has over 500K blue collar workers and hundreds of top employers on its platform, including Cava, Blaze Pizza, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Red Robin and more. The company is also developing new services for blue-collar workers on its platform to promote financial wellness, including fair and transparent financial products.

