Rising Awareness of Associated Benefits is Likely to Drive the Energy Gel Products Market to Reach US$ 1.34 Bn during forecast period of 2022-32 | Get Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy gel products market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,349.9 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 637 Mn in 2022, the target market is driven by the rising preference for instant energy food items, particularly among the younger generation. A surge in the awareness of benefits associated with energy gel products further aid the growth of the same during the forecast period.



Energy gels are also known as nutritional gels, sports gels, endurance gels, or carbohydrate gels. Energy gels, often come in single-serve and small plastic packets. The primary growth driver of the energy gel products market is the increasing consumption of the same by the younger generation, sports and fitness enthusiasts as well as the growing awareness of the benefits of energy gel products like the fact that they offer instant energy for the purpose of intensive exercise and workout such as cycling, running, swimming, and triathlons.

The main component used to cultivate energy gels is carbohydrates. All the brands that manufacture energy gels focus on not including fats or protein, but it does contain complex carbohydrates compounds. The carbohydrates are rooted in the blood with the consumption of energy-gel food items so as to supply the body with mandatory calories.

The escalating population growth all over the world is resulting in a heightened demand for food. Thus, there is a growing need in the overall food sector to produce food items that meet the need for energy and nutrition. Again, rising preference of the population towards instant energy products primarily among youth, and increasing awareness of benefits associated with energy gel products are fueling the growth of the market. The advancing number of sports events happening across the globe is also contributing to the market growth of energy gel products. Other factors that supplement the target market growth are the rising demand for organic energy products and the popularity of online shopping. All these considerations support the growth of the energy food products market during the projected period.

“Popularity of energy gels among sports and fitness enthusiasts propel the global growth of the energy gel products market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Prevailing diet and fitness trends will strengthen the overall market prospects.

The fruit flavor segment is expected to generate a demand of US$ 592.2 Bn.

Orange fruit flavor subsegment will observe a 2x increase in valuation.

The chocolate segment will generate lucrative opportunities for growth.

The energy gel products market in North America will grow at 8.5% CAGR.

The energy gel products market in Japan will grow due to their high popularity and availability of a variety of products.

Health and fitness trends will drive the target market in the U.K.



Competitive Landscape

Advanced Food Concepts, Inc., Nutrition Works Ltd., Boom Nutrition Inc., Clif Bar & Company, EN-R-G Foods, LLC, Gatorade Company, Inc., Hammer Nutrition Ltd., Powerbar Inc., Zipvit Ltd., and Scientific Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the energy gel products market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on strengthening their market position and their distribution channels by adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisitions. These enterprises are keen on developing their product lines, releasing new products, and expanding their capacity to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Energy Gel Products Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global energy gel products market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of flavor type (fruit (orange, strawberry, raspberry, lemon), vanilla, chocolate, others), distribution channel (supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty store, online store, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the chocolate flavor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% while the orange fruit flavor segment will demonstrate a 2x increase during 2022-2032. In general, the fruit flavor segment is likely to dominate the energy gel products market, accounting for a demand of over US$ 592.2 Bn during the forecast period.

Based on region, the energy gel products market in North America is anticipated to present considerable growth due to the high awareness of health and fitness. The escalating number of sports enthusiasts in the United States further aids the growth of the energy gel products market in North America. The region, hence, dominates the market in the global space with a high CAGR of 8.5%. China, Japan, and the United Kingdom are some other countries that will exhibit notable growth during the forecast period.

Energy Gel Products Market by Category-

By Flavour Type, Energy Gel Products Market is Segmented as:

Fruit Orange Strawberry Raspberry Lemon

Vanilla

Chocolate

Others

By Distribution Channel, Energy Gel Products Market is Segmented as :

Supermarket/hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

