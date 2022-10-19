To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
19 October 2022
Company announcement no. 16/2022
Downward revision of expectations to profit before tax
The BANK of Greenland revises its expectations downwards for the year 2022 to a profit before tax result of DKK 90 - 120 million from an earlier announced level of DKK 120 - 140 million.
The revised downward expectations are due to negative value adjustments caused by the development in the bond market.
The BANK’s core operations follow expectations and there is a continued high customer activity. Depreciations are also in line with expectations.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
General Manager
Contact: +299 34 78 02, mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment