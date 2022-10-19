Danish English

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

19 October 2022

Company announcement no. 16/2022

Downward revision of expectations to profit before tax

The BANK of Greenland revises its expectations downwards for the year 2022 to a profit before tax result of DKK 90 - 120 million from an earlier announced level of DKK 120 - 140 million.

The revised downward expectations are due to negative value adjustments caused by the development in the bond market.

The BANK’s core operations follow expectations and there is a continued high customer activity. Depreciations are also in line with expectations.

