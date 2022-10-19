User Friendly Home Services Announces Pair of Acquisitions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisitions of AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning in Louisville, KY, and Efficient Air Heating and Cooling in Owensboro, KY.

"At User Friendly Home Services, we've experienced nothing but great successes in the HVAC and plumbing industries. With today's acquisitions of AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning and Efficient Air Heating and Cooling, we are excited to join with these great companies and expand upon what is already a great situation in the Louisville and Owensboro areas," said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services.

Efficient Air Heating and Cooling was founded by Billy Emberton in Owensboro, KY. Billy is a licensed master technician, with nearly 30 years of experience assisting the homes and families of Kentucky with their indoor air comfort needs. "This is an exciting day," said Billy. "Not just for me personally, but for the entire Efficient Air team. We can't wait to get to work with the User Friendly team and continue to grow our business."

AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned business, serving the Louisville and Southern Indiana areas for over 30 years. Their services include air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, geothermal and ductwork system solutions. Doug Dorsey, owner of AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning added, "We're thrilled to be joining the User Friendly Home Services family, and are looking forward to what the future holds for us and our great customers."

With today's acquisitions, the User Friendly HomeServices national network of HVAC and home service companies grows to nine. AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning and Efficient Air Heating and Cooling join a group already including Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, Isabel Heating & Cooling, User Friendly Home Services in Tulsa, All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc, Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration, Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning, and Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning, all under the User Friendly Home Services umbrella.

