Fan Engagement Platform VRYNT Announces Launch of Public Beta

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fan engagement platform VRYNT announced today it has launched its Public Beta, allowing users to explore its ORIGINS NFT collection. VRYNT is built for mass market fans and businesses, and designed to convert marketing expenses into direct revenue streams for social creators, such as influencers and brands. The platform allows their communities to directly engage and contribute their creativity by building collectibles and participating in the economic success of the brand or influencer’s VRYNT collection.

“The amazing news is we are now able to turn what used to be indirect marketing expenses for fan engagement into direct revenue streams, and allow the community to benefit with the success of the brand. The last decade of technological advancement is now ushering in the next decade of fan engagement experiences and commercial interactions. VRYNT is leading the way in providing a fun and safe meeting place for the next generation of fan experiences.” said Scott Brown, founder and CEO of VRYNT.

With the paradigm shift, "Social Influencers" and "Brands" (collectively, "Social Creators") are seeking innovative methods to engage their audiences. There is an ever-rising demand for connection, content, mementos, and — most crucially — the opportunity to be a part of the influencer or brand’s success. Hence, the NFT space is exploding, and so is content creation.

The VRYNT Platform was designed to make this a reality. VRYNT has a browser-based NFT design tool that allows users to work with social influencers to create highly visual campaigns. These campaigns can include hundreds of art-directed components that users can freely position, rotate, and scale, allowing them to create unique digital art. The benefits attached to each individual NFT will drive long-term value and promote a deep, meaningful connection while building a sense of both partnership and ownership.

The narrative does not end with the Social Creators. Social Influencers including celebrities, retail, media, sports, and the gaming industry all want to enhance revenue while also engaging their consumers in a personal and meaningful way. The VRYNT Platform offers an explosive opportunity to monetize a social engagement experience in all of these market verticals.

Launching VRYNT's Public Beta and Origins NFT collection is a big step forward for the company and the decentralized art ecosystem. If you're interested in checking out some of the best and most innovative NFTs on VRYNT, visit the website today.

ABOUT ORIGINS

When it comes to the production of NFTs, VRYNT promises to open up a whole new universe. ORIGINS allows you to discover the platform's sophisticated design tool for the first time and gives unique access to whitelisting and exclusive savings. ORIGINS comprises 150 distinct components, including our logo elements in various colors, ornamental elements and forms, and a broad range of typographies and backdrops. VRYNT's advanced design tool lets you move, resize, and arrange various components, which vary in scarcity. This allows you to create custom club membership cards and mint them into NFTs. That's fantastic!

About VRYNT

VRYNT is a new, community-based platform that connects the world of traditional celebrities and influencers with Web 3.0's social media platforms to engage their fans in ways they love while monetizing it immediately for both parties involved.

