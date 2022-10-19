New Studies Estimate Job Creation Potential of Inflation Reduction Act In Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data commissioned by the BlueGreen Alliance released today revealed the impact the Inflation Reduction Act may have in four states: Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) conducted the analyses of the recently passed legislation, quantifying the job creation from its historic investments.

The research found the investments from the Inflation Reduction Act may:

Create nearly 100,000 jobs over the next 10 years in Colorado;

Create more than 167,000 jobs over the next 10 years in Michigan;

Create more than 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years in Nevada; and

Create more than 200,000 jobs over the next 10 years in Pennsylvania.

This report follows a previous study by PERI that estimated the law would create more than 9 million jobs nationwide in the coming decade.

“The numbers are in and they show the Inflation Reduction Act will create good jobs in these four states and across the country,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh. “This is a bill that truly delivers for workers in the United States, while dramatically reducing the emissions driving climate change and lifting up all workers and communities to build a more equitable economy and country.”

To find out more about the investments in the law, see the BlueGreen Alliance’s recently announced User Guide to the Inflation Reduction Act—a reference guide for the numerous policies and programs included in the legislation that explores the goals, timelines, and implementation mechanisms for each policy area.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE JOB CREATION DATA

“The Inflation Reduction Act has created massive potential to bring more good-paying union jobs to Colorado,” said Dennis Dougherty, Executive Director of Colorado AFL-CIO and BlueGreen Alliance Colorado Steering Committee member. “By growing our domestic supply chains, revitalizing industrial manufacturing in our state, and supporting high-road labor standards in clean energy developments, we can create meaningful change for Colorado workers. We will work with our state partners to make sure these investments create opportunities for workers and communities all across our state.”

“The investments in the Inflation Reduction Act will launch a new era of job creation in Michigan,” said Michigan AFL-CIO President Ron Bieber. “Michiganders are ready to go to work making the clean vehicles and clean energy technology of the future. Implemented right, with strong labor standards, these investments will create good, union jobs across the state and build a more prosperous, equitable future.”

“Reducing pollution in our air and water and taking action on climate change will ensure our kids have a healthy livable future and create good jobs for Michiganders,” said Bentley Johnson, Federal Government Affairs Director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. “Building on state level action, like the MI Healthy Climate Plan to make our state carbon neutral by 2050, the Inflation Reduction Act will help push Michigan to be a leader on manufacturing the clean cars and technologies of the future.”

“The potential for clean energy and clean manufacturing job creation in Nevada is huge news,” said Rick Johnson, President of Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions and Western States International Vice-President of the Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers. “We are hopeful that these massive job gains for the state will result in sustainable middle-class job growth and lift tens of thousands of hardworking Nevadans into a stable and predictable working economy.

“We are thrilled to see more data showing environmental and labor efforts are united and strong,” said Elspeth Cordua DiMarzio, Co-Chair of Nevada BlueGreen Alliance & Senior Campaign Representative at Sierra Club. “Nevada is ready to unleash a future-forward energy sector that harnesses the vast renewable energy potential throughout the state.”

“This analysis shows the massive potential of the Inflation Reduction Act to increase industrial manufacturing jobs across Pennsylvania,” said Angela Ferritto, President of the PA AFL-CIO. “Revitalizing domestic manufacturing means good paying jobs and a strengthening of the middle class at a time when our economy needs it most. Pennsylvania is expected to receive $4.8 billion in manufacturing investments—by working together we can make sure it grows our state’s job market in a way that lifts our economy in a meaningful way.”

“The climate crisis is a concern for us all, but has the largest impact on our disadvantaged communities,” said Katie Blume, the Political & Legislative Director for Conservation Voters of PA. “Pennsylvania stands to receive $415 million for environmental justice and community resilience programs to ensure the communities who need the most intervention don’t get left behind. Conservation Voters of PA looks forward to working with our partners to create more good paying jobs and equitable climate justice.”

