Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.



Tacton’s growth reflects strong demand for its solutions that leverage CPQ technologies to help manufacturers sell high variance products. Tacton's CPQ solutions enable smooth and resilient end to end operations, while delivering a flawless and responsive customer experience when selling complex capital equipment and adjacent services. Tacton's customers on average have seen an increase in efficiency by 34%, in sales volume by 30% and in profit margins by 20%.

Manufacturers choose Tacton in record numbers

Year-over-year, Tacton saw ARR for its North American market grow 62%, with similar growth expected going forward. Customer retention is at an all-time high, and Tacton grew its North American customer base 43%, expanding relationships with or signing new manufacturers in sectors such as industrial automation, heavy vehicles, industrial connectivity, vertical transportation systems and water technology systems.To keep up with this increased demand, Tacton increased North American headcount by 30%.

Major partners join Tacton’s trusted ecosystem

In the last year, Tacton has strengthened partner relationships with key players in the industry. Tacton and KETIV, an Autodesk reseller recognized for their strong expertise, remarkable customer satisfaction and commitment to sustainability, entered a partnership in North America to enable end-to-end digital transformation for design and manufacturing companies while providing first-class implementation and support services. As Tacton resellers, KETIV now offers Tacton CPQ and Design Automation solutions to the North American market and has driven several new Tacton customers as a result. In Japan, Tacton has extended its reseller agreements with key partners for Tacton SaaS solutions. Capgemini continues to be an important implementation partner globally.

Tacton product advancements shaped the CPQ market

Product advancements over the last year propelled Tacton’s growth and financial success. Tacton announced several updates to Tacton CPQ , the most comprehensive CPQ software on the market for manufacturers. The company launched Tacton CPQ Data Import Automation, Tacton Product Validations and an enhanced version of Tacton’s integration to Salesforce. Tacton also made enhancements to its pricing capabilities, paving the way for manufacturers to take advantage of equipment-as-a-service models .

Industry accolades reflect Tacton’s technological superiority

In 2021, Gartner, Inc. positioned Tacton as a Visionary in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites report. The recognition marked the fourth year in a row that Tacton appeared in the Quadrant and third as a Visionary. Tacton was also recognized for its data solution of the year in the industrial category by the Data Breakthrough Awards . Additionally, Tacton was named one of the 2022 Cloud Computing Products of the Year , presented by Cloud Computing magazine, and was named a Stevie Awards Bronze winner as a top Manufacturing Solution.

“Tacton’s strong performance is a testament to the fact that we’re fulfilling a real need among high-variance manufacturers: the ability to rapidly customize products while simultaneously creating a more streamlined and sustainable sales cycle. We take great pride in helping our customers to meet these goals and, going forward, we know the demand for Tacton will only increase as the pressures of fluctuating macroeconomic conditions and expanding sustainability regulations continue to rise,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Tacton CEO. “With our CPQ solutions, manufacturers can successfully mitigate the effects of economic flux—driving operational efficiencies, reducing energy consumption and enabling the configuration of customized products, produced with zero waste.”

For more information on Tacton and its trusted configuration technology:

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo.

Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com