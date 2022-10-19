Metabolomics Services Market Size Worth USD 6.36 Billion by 2030 at 11.92% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolomics Services Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Metabolomics Services Market Information by Product and Services, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 2.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2030 at 11.92% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

Metabolomics’ integration into development projects has the capacity to substantially enhance the success and efficiency level of drug discovery, given its ability to separate potential candidates right in the early stages. Therefore, metabolomics is now one of the most indispensable parts of the latest drug discovery as well as the development process along with disease diagnosis.

Furthermore, with the rising prevalence of personalized medicine, the demand for highly sensitive, accurate, and rapid quantification methods, like metabolomics to assess clinical specimens has surged as well. It is noteworthy that numerous types of metabolite detection methods, such as untargeted metabolomics, and targeted metabolomics are being used for diagnosis, therapy development, and severity determination efforts against COVID-19.

Report Scope:

Report Scope:

Metabolomics Services Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the metabolomics services industry include

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Waters (U.S.)

Bruker (U.S.)

TMIC (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria)

Creative Proteomics (U.S.)

Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc (Japan)

Shimazdu Corporation (Japan)

Metabolon, INC (U.S.)

Metabolomics Services Market USP Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

With the alarming surge in life-threatening conditions such as CVD and cancer, the need for metabolomics has increased significantly since it provides focus on creative approaches that hold impressive potential. This has resulted in an increase in private and government investments in the metabolomics market. The WHO says that cancer remains the second top reason for death, claiming one in six lives. Stomach, lung, liver, and prostate cancer are some of the most common cancer types in men, while colorectal, breast, thyroid, and cervical cancer are common among women.

The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC) reveals that metabolomics has witnessed a remarkable rise in the past decade with impressive discoveries in numerous diseases. This has bolstered the number of metabolomics facilities worldwide while accelerating the number of over 85 university-based metabolomics facilities all over North America in the last decade.

The expanding base of the elderly population is boosting the rates of disorders and diseases like diabetes, coupled with the growing burden of cancer, which augments the market growth rate. The endocrine society article posted in January 2022 suggests that 36 percent of adults above the age of 65 have diabetes while also being at risk of developing diabetes-related complications such as heart disease, hypoglycemia, and kidney failure compared to younger people suffering from diabetes. These numbers will undoubtedly boost the need for metabolomics services in the next several years.

Market Restraints:

Metabolomics techniques produce massive amounts of heterogeneous data that is complex and tough to evaluate. Owing to the small molecule metabolites’ chemical diversity, it is extremely difficult to analyze the data with the use of a single analytical technique. These factors could obstruct the expansion rate of the overall market in the ensuing years.

Opportunities

The conducive business scenario in emerging nations presents ample lucrative opportunities. Major economies such as India are experiencing acquisitions and mergers as well as collaborations between various government bodies based on R&D activities with respect to metabolomics. This is in line with a rise in investments from both public and private organizations, positively impacting the metabolomics services market in India and various other countries in Asia.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak and then the worldwide lockdown caused a huge breakdown of the healthcare industry, considering the shutdown of production units and the travel restrictions. The immense pressure on the healthcare sector in view of the expanding patient base suffering from SARS-CoV-2 has been burdensome. However, it could be favorable for the metabolomics services industry given the rapid adoption of these services.

Moreover, with the lockdown being lifted up across various nations and the prime focus on finding a vaccine for novel coronavirus, the leading industry participants can have some respite. This will translate into a quicker recovery for the worldwide market in the following years.

Metabolomics Services Market Segmentation

By Product And Service

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Services, Mass Spectrometry, and Chromatography are the top product and services considered in the report. The mass spectrometry segment should grab the highest share of the worldwide market in the years to come, while the metabolomics bioinformatics services segment will come in second.

By Application

Agriculture and Food, Biomedical and Pharmaceutical, and others are the key applications of metabolomics services.

The biomedical & pharmaceutical segment secured the top spot in 2018 and will continue to the worldwide market all through the conjectured period.

Metabolomics Services Market Regional Insights

The American market for metabolomics services is currently the global leader, owing to the mushrooming patient base suffering from cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The robust base of several renowned companies operating in the US, the rise in biomedical research activities in the country, and the increase in the number of preclinical activities by pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region will also favor the market.

Europe has secured the second major spot in the metabolomics services market. A number of established vendors in the region offer a variety of extensive metabolomics services, which should be extremely favorable for the market in the years ahead.

The Asia Pacific will be the fastest emerging region in the metabolomics services market on account of the rapidly mounting number of patients affected by chronic diseases and the rampant need for effective therapy.

