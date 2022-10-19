Cirtronics Showcases Commitment to Building Health Technology at the MedTech Conference in Boston

Milford, NH, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual MedTech Conference serves to facilitate the exchange of ideas while fostering partnerships and catalyzing innovations that lead to a healthier world. This year, the conference is being held in Boston, MA at the Convention and Expo Center, October 24-26 and Cirtronics is exhibiting at Booth #315 Exhibit Hall level C.

This conference is a vital platform to connect and collaborate. Medical technology, medical devices, and lab equipment all require high levels of quality, attention, and focus. Cirtronics leverages its extensive experience serving MedTech customers and other quality-intensive and regulated markets.

CEO/President, Dave Patterson, “We’re looking forward to making new connections at the MedTech show. We will be at our booth with sales and engineers because it’s important for visitors to be able to talk to peers. Choosing the right manufacturing partner is not simple. We try to make that choice simpler by being very candid about how we work and the projects that fit our processes and organization, and also by finding companies who share our vision and values.”

For each project, we create a tailored program of services that fits the needs of the customer and their product from timelines and sourcing, to manufacturing, test and delivery.

At Cirtronics we are an ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered manufacturer. We excel in manufacturing complex builds for rigorous and regulated applications such as MedTech, Robotics, and Defense. Our capabilities include manufacturing, test and fulfillment of complete systems, sub-assemblies and boards.

To learn more about Cirtronics, visit the Cirtronics website.

###

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Cirtronics tailors their services to the needs of each customer. Services include strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing of complex systems, sub-assemblies, and boards, test, and fulfillment. Cirtronics is an Employee-Owned, ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, Certified Small Business. Cirtronics was named MedTech Outlook’s Top Medical Device Manufacturer in 2022. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com.