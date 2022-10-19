2022 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set® Available on October 26

Washington, DC, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 United States Mint (Mint) Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase beginning on October 26 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 50,000 sets, with orders limited to one set per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Produced at the San Francisco Mint, this set includes the following proof coins struck in 99.9 percent fine silver:

One American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – “S” mint mark

– “S” mint mark Five American Women Quarters ™ Program Coins with reverse designs honoring Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong

with reverse designs honoring Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

Each set of coins includes the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

The 2022 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is priced at $201. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/limited-edition-2022-silver-proof-set-22RC.html (product code 22RC).

This set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

The 2022 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20220. Please visit the Denver or Philadelphia websites because sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 26, 2022, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements, and monthly newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents .

and . Sign up for RSS Feeds and follow the United States Mint on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment