Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Serve on Faculty for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Fla., October 19, 2022 – Senior leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will serve on the faculty for the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care 2022 Summit & Educational Program being held in New York, NY on Oct. 19-21. The three-day, invitation-only forum will bring together medical experts and influential leaders representing every aspect of cancer care delivery to focus on clinical, cost and access issues designed to maximize value in cancer care.

Joining the diverse roster of panelists are:

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker – Community Cancer Care and Its Future Ahead

FCS Chief Medical Officer for Therapeutics and Analytics Lucio N. Gordan, MD – Cancer Research and the Road Ahead

FCS Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPH – Medically Integrated Pharmacy and Future Models of Integration

“We place great value on this opportunity to gather with other leading innovators to learn, brainstorm and network,” said Lucio Gordan, MD, FCS Chief Medical Officer for Therapeutics and Analytics. “Together we will contribute to lasting improvements that will change lives and advance cancer care.”

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has been a recognized leader in value-based oncology care efforts through is achievements in the Oncology Care Model (OCM) and through innovative partnerships with commercial payors. The state-wide community oncology practice continues to evolve its value-based strategies, requiring alignment both internally with providers and a dedicated care management team, as well as externally with payors.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “The AVBCC Summit serves as a catalyst for shaping the future of cancer care. My FCS colleagues and I are pleased to share our insights and best practice strategies for enhancing access, clinical quality and the overall value of the cancer care ecosystem.”

Over the past several years, FCS has created an infrastructure to enhance the quality and reducing the cost of patient care including data management, innovative technology, utilization of biosimilar drugs and processes to improve patient access to care. To learn more about value-based care efforts at FCS, visit: https://flcancer.com/value-based-care/.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment