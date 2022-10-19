Global Concrete Fiber Market Size, Share is expected to reach $4.01 billion at 8.6% Growth Rate by 2028 [Manufacturers, Applications, Research Report]

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Concrete Fiber Market By Type (Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Natural Concrete Fiber), By Application (Transport Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Mining & Tunnel, Industrial Flooring, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Concrete Fiber Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.17 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.01 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What is/are Concrete Fiber? How big is the Concrete Fiber Industry?

Concrete Fiber Industry Coverage & Overview:

Fiber Reinforced Concrete is a composite material that can be defined as consisting of combinations of cement, mortar, or concrete, as well as discontinuous, discrete, uniformly dispersed suitable fibers in the appropriate amounts. There are many distinct types and qualities of fiber reinforced concrete, each with their own set of benefits. In contrast to discrete fibers, continuous meshes, woven textiles, and lengthy wires or rods are not included in this category. Q A fiber is a very small bit of reinforcing material that possesses a certain set of properties. They can take either a round or a flat form. A convenient parameter that is called the "aspect ratio" is frequently used to define the fiber. The ratio of the length of the fiber to its diameter is referred to as the aspect ratio of the fiber. The typical aspect ratio falls somewhere in the range of 30 to 150. Q Concrete that contains fibrous material that strengthens its structural integrity is referred to as fiber reinforced concrete, or FRC for short. It is composed of discrete, short fibers that are uniformly distributed throughout the material and are randomly orientated. Steel fibers, glass fibers, synthetic fibers, and natural fibers are all examples of different types of fibers. The properties of fiber-reinforced concrete alter depending on the type of concrete used, the materials used for the fibers, the geometry of the fibers, how they are distributed, how they are oriented, and how dense they are.

The market outlook portion of the study focuses primarily on the basic characteristics of the market, which are referred to as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. This component is included in the report. Opportunities and challenges are thought to be outside the market, while drivers and restraints are thought to be part of the market itself.

The Global Concrete Fiber Market is being driven by a number of significant factors, some of which include the growing need for non-corrosive materials and the expanding application of concrete fibers in end-user industries. Additionally, increased urbanization and consumption of RMC fiber in emerging nations are projected to drive the market over the forecasted years. This is because RMC fiber is used in ready-mixed concrete. Since concrete fiber is not too heavy, it can be used to make a wide range of parts that can be used in mining and tunneling, building and construction, and transportation infrastructure.

There are a number of obstacles and problems that must be overcome, both of which have the potential to impede the market's expansion. A number of things, like high operational costs, could slow the rate of growth of the global market for concrete fiber.

Global Concrete Fiber Market: Growth Dynamics

Growth in sales as well as demand for non-corrosive materials due to urbanization and growth in the population coupled with rising demand for products from the end-user industry is a driving factor for the size of the concrete fiber market. Another factor that is driving the market size is the increasing demand for concrete fiber from end-user industries. The market regulates the protection of the plastic from shrinking and cracking, but it controls it at a price that is too expensive.

A decrease in the cost of production as well as the adoption of production procedures that result in increased growth and productivity are both desirable goals. Measures taken by the government, as well as money given to startup businesses and help them grow, are helping the concrete fiber market bring in more money.

Concrete Fiber Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID had a substantial impact on the dynamics of the market, as well as the value chain and the segmentation of the market. The status of the market for concrete fiber in terms of revenue was hindered, and the industry as a whole was economically affected negatively. The surplus of concrete fibers can be attributed to the falling demand for the product. The construction site of the business has been placed on hold, but the industry has managed to maintain its viability and market strength. This affected and ultimately led to a stop in production because of the lockdown.

Concrete Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented into Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Natural Concrete Fiber, and Other Types of Concrete Fiber, based on type. Synthetic Concrete Fiber has become the leader in this market sector because of its many good qualities, such as its high durability, resistance to stress and fatigue, ductility, increased toughness, and outstanding flexural and tensile strength.

The global Concrete Fiber market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Synthetic Concrete Fibers

Natural Concrete Fibers

By Technology



Transport Infrastructure

Building & Construction

Mining & Tunnel

Industrial Flooring

Others

Concrete Fiber Market By Type (Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Natural Concrete Fiber), By Application (Transport Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Mining & Tunnel, Industrial Flooring, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Concrete Fiber market include -

BASF SE of Germany

The Euclid Chemical Company

Owens Corning of United States

Sika AG of Switzerland

Bosfa

Propex Operating Company LLC of United States

ABC Polymer Industries LLC of United States,

Helix Steel Dow

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Bekaert

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Nycon Corporation

Ultratech Concrete

FORTA Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Concrete Fiber market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Concrete Fiber market size was valued at around US$ 2.17 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4.01 billion by 2028.

Based on type segmentation, the Synthetic Concrete Fiber was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2020.

was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2020. By technology segments, Building and Construction were the leading revenue-generating category in 2020 and will continue its dominance till the projected Forecast Period.

were the leading revenue-generating category in 2020 and will continue its dominance till the projected Forecast Period. By Application, the infrastructure segment led the market in 2020 and continued its domination.

On the basis of geography, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2020

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Concrete Fiber industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Concrete Fiber Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Concrete Fiber Industry?

What segments does the Concrete Fiber Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Concrete Fiber Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, by technology, and by geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounted for a share of over 10.9% in 2020. Asia Pacific is having its dominance over the world. North America market is fastest growing region and it is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in coming year. Europe is expected dominated the global metal Concrete Fibers Market.

The North American continent continues to maintain its preeminent position in this market. In recent years, China has had tremendous economic growth coupled with a high population growth rate. This trend has continued throughout the country. The urban areas of China have undergone significant changes in order to accommodate the massive influx of people. New trains, interstates, dams, airports, and high-rise residential buildings have been popping up all over China since the year 2000, according to some estimates, which means that half of China's infrastructure has been developed since that year.

The key megatrend that is causing a transformation in the building industry is the growth of the urban population. The primary benefits of fiber-reinforced concrete are its inexpensive cost and the short amount of time it takes to construct. Because of this, it is widely used in the construction and contracting industries. Due to the ongoing expansion of both the commercial and residential real estate markets, fiber-reinforced concrete is a necessity for the building of contemporary infrastructure in France. The growth may be primarily attributed to rising salaries as a result of the expansion of the economy, and it is anticipated that the expansion of the housing and building markets in the nation will likely continue during the period of time covered by the prediction.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



An investigation into the various application channel segments Preview

Applications are anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of around 39.80% between the years 2021 and 2028. It doesn't matter if it's an open pit mine or an underground tunnel: mining and tunneling is an industry that has high costs and risks that correspond to those prices. The sector continues to devote a large number of resources to contingency preparation. According to estimates, huge prospects for market expansion will present themselves in the not-too-distant future as a result of the high level of investment and the growing inclusion of cutting-edge technology in the sector. Local construction and real estate development markets are making headway in nearly every region of the world. According to a recent report on the European construction industry that was published by Deloitte, construction companies are becoming more aware of the opportunities that have arisen as a result of the economic growth of local construction markets. Because of this awareness, there are more mergers and acquisitions happening now than before.

Recent Developments

December, 2021: Sika AG is going to extend its operations in both Canada and the United States by forming a partnership with CiDRA Concrete Systems Inc. Thanks to this enterprise, constructors will be able to access up-to-date information regarding various building materials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2.17 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE of Germany, The Euclid Chemical Company, Owens Corning of United States, Sika AG of Switzerland, Bosfa, Propex Operating Company LLC of United States, ABC Polymer Industries LLC of United States, Helix Steel Dow, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Bekaert, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Nycon Corporation, Ultratech Concrete, FORTA Corporation Key Segment By Types, By Technology, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

